THS boys golf take 1st at Lagdon Farms Invitational

THS Boys win the Lagdon Farms Invitational (Sponsored by Nike) on 4.18.22 in a rainy downpour.
“The kids have been working so hard this season. I have tons of help with community members and parents that are stepping up to help these kids out. We just did a Putt-a-thon fundraiser and kids helped raise funds to help with travel and some new gear. Tillamook is such a great community and go above and beyond to support these kids”
Scores:
Elliot Lee led the way with a 75 and took 1st place individually
Nick Gitchell 78: tied for 2nd place
Tanner Hoskins 83: 5th place
Peyton Rieger 99: 7th place
Spencer Wehinger 103: 8th place
Trent Buchler 115: 12th place
(Not pictured Sr. Tenet Buchler)
