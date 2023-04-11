Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 16 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers had a great start to their Class 4A baseball 12-game Cowapa League schedule as they won 6-1 over the Astoria High Fishermen (0-1 league, 4-7 overall) April 4 at Astoria High School.

In a close contest that was knotted 1-1 after four innings, the Cheesemakers (1-0 league, 3-5 overall) took control of the game with a fifth inning rally. Tillamook scored five runs in the top of the fifth for a 6-1 lead and then held Astoria scoreless for the remainder of the contest.  

