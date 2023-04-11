The No. 16 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers had a great start to their Class 4A baseball 12-game Cowapa League schedule as they won 6-1 over the Astoria High Fishermen (0-1 league, 4-7 overall) April 4 at Astoria High School.
In a close contest that was knotted 1-1 after four innings, the Cheesemakers (1-0 league, 3-5 overall) took control of the game with a fifth inning rally. Tillamook scored five runs in the top of the fifth for a 6-1 lead and then held Astoria scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
Tillamook senior pitcher Cade Ross had a strong performance on the mound as he scattered six hits and he struck out six and walked two. Senior Trevor Leonnig led the Mooks six-hit offense as he batted 2-for-4 with four RBI.
Tillamook, which is in second place in the Cowapa League, has a grueling schedule this week with three games in four days, beginning with Tuesday’s 5 p.m. home game versus the Seaside High Seagulls (0-1 league, 4-6 overall). The Cheesemakers play their next game Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the road against the St. Helens High Lions (0-1 league, 2-9 overall), followed by a 5 p.m. home game Friday against the No. 1 ranked Scappoose High Indians (2-0, 8-2).
Cheesemakers lose softball game to Astoria
The Tillamook High Cheesemakers (0-1 league, 2-7 overall) opened their 12-game Class 4A softball Cowapa League schedule with a 15-9 loss to the No. 8 ranked Astoria High Fishermen April 4 at Tillamook High School.
The Mooks got off to a good start in the game in building a 6-0 first inning advantage. Astoria responded with a seven run, second inning rally to take a 7-6 lead. Astoria then scored in the next three frames to build a 12-6 lead after five innings.
Astoria held Tillamook scoreless from the second through the sixth inning. Both teams scored three runs in the seventh for the final margin. The loss marked the seventh straight for Tillamook.
The Mooks were seeking to snap the losing streak in Tuesday’s Cowapa League road game versus the Seaside High Seagulls (7-4). Tillamook plays it’s next contest on the road Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against the Scappoose High Indians (0-1 league, 9-2 overall).
