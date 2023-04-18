The No. 18 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers had a great start to their Class 4A baseball 12-game Cowapa League schedule with wins in their first two games over the Astoria High Fishermen (0-2 league, 4-8 overall) and the Seaside Seagulls (0-2 league, 4-7 overall).
The Cheesemakers (2-1 league, 4-6 overall) won 5-0 at home over Seaside April 11, which marked their third straight win and it followed an April 4, 6-1 win over Astoria. The Mooks were hoping to extend their streak to four straight but they just came up short after a 4-2 loss April 13 to the No. 15 ranked St. Helens High Lions (2-1 league, 4-9 overall) at Hillsboro Stadium.
The Mooks were were hoping to regain their momentum in an April 17 nonleague road game against the Class 5A Parkrose High Broncos (2-4) in Portland. Tillamook plays its next contest April 21 at 5 p.m. at home against Astoria, followed by an April 22 rematch at home against Parkrose.
The Tillamook High Cheesemakers (0-3 league, 2-9 overall) came ever so close to getting their first Class 4A softball Cowapa League win in a road matchup versus the tough #7 ranked Scappoose High Indians (1-1 league, 10-2 overall). The Cheesemakers, guided by second-year Coach Chelsea Miller, just fell short in a 5-4 loss to the Indians April 13 at Scappoose High School. It marked the ninth consecutive loss for Tillamook.
“Oh it was such a close game against a very good Scappoose team and it just felt good to come out and give them a run for their money and have a chance to win,” said Miller. “Our pitcher Tori Pesterfield, really shut them (Indians) down and she did a great job in pitching a complete game. If anything, this just goes to show that we can compete with anybody in the Cowapa League. I’m hoping that we can come out and get some wins under our belt in our upcoming games this week.”
Trailing 5-4 in the top of the seventh, the Mooks had baserunners on first and third with two outs, but they just couldn’t get the clutch hit needed to pull out the victory.
“Overall, we just showed up in a different way than I’ve seen them recently and from the very start, they were just energetic, which is very refreshing to see,” said Miller. “Most of the time, seems like we show up without much energy. It was awesome to see how everyone continued fighting. It was inspiring to see how much they really wanted to win and it was a great game.”
The Mooks will be seeking to snap their losing streak when they play their next game Thursday at 5 p.m. on the road against the No. 4 ranked Astoria High Fishermen (2-0 league, 9-2 overall).
