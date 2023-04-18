Tillamook High School Cheesemakers

The No. 18 ranked Tillamook High Cheesemakers had a great start to their Class 4A baseball 12-game Cowapa League schedule with wins in their first two games over the Astoria High Fishermen (0-2 league, 4-8 overall) and the Seaside Seagulls (0-2 league, 4-7 overall).

The Cheesemakers (2-1 league, 4-6 overall) won 5-0 at home over Seaside April 11, which marked their third straight win and it followed an April 4, 6-1 win over Astoria.  The Mooks were hoping to extend their streak to four straight but they just came up short after a 4-2 loss April 13 to the No. 15 ranked St. Helens High Lions (2-1 league, 4-9 overall) at Hillsboro Stadium.

