Three members of the Tillamook High Cheesemakers Cowapa League runnerup baseball team were honored for their outstanding performance on the field as they were selected to the OSAA Class 4A All-State team.
Tillamook High 2022 graduate Junior Gonzalez earned an All-State Honorable Mention Award as an infielder. Juniors Parker McKibbin and Trevor Leonnig also earned the prestigious postseason recognition. McKibbin received an All-State Third Team Award as a pitcher. Leonnig earned an All-State Honorable Mention Award as a first baseman.
The trio helped lead the No. 14 ranked Cheesemakers (10-11) to the OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 4A baseball state playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Cheesemakers lost 5-0 to the No. 3 ranked North Marion High Huskies (23-5) in a first round state playoff contest May 25 to conclude their season.
