The Three Capes Marathon Relay

The Three Capes Marathon Relay returns to the Tillamook Coast Feb. 25, 2023. Form a team with your family, friends, and coworkers to race what’s known as the marathon relay “with a view.” The race course begins in Cape Mears and travels the Three Capes Scenic Loop, ending in Pacific City.

Gather your family, friends, and coworkers to form a team for the Three Capes Marathon Relay.

This marathon relay race “with a view” will be hosted Feb. 25, 2023 in Tillamook County.

