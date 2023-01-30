Gather your family, friends, and coworkers to form a team for the Three Capes Marathon Relay.
This marathon relay race “with a view” will be hosted Feb. 25, 2023 in Tillamook County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on tillamookheadlightherald.com.
The Headlight Herald E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Gather your family, friends, and coworkers to form a team for the Three Capes Marathon Relay.
This marathon relay race “with a view” will be hosted Feb. 25, 2023 in Tillamook County.
The 26.2 mile course is a special race because it features the Three Capes Scenic Loop, starting at Cape Meares Lake, passing Cape Lookout, and finishing at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City.
The rugged course passes through or runs adjacent to six state parks, two National Wildlife Refuges, multiple Tillamook County Parks, and boasts stunning vantage points of the Tillamook Bay, Netarts Bay, and the Pacific Ocean.
Tackle this marathon as a team or solo! Choose between running a solo marathon, a two-person team, or a five-person team. The course is separated into five legs which vary in distances from 4.37 miles to just under seven miles. Team categories include: family, business, school, or Clydesdale. Starting and ending at sea level, there is nearly 2,400 feet of climb within the course, offering a challenging racing venue that is great for building team camaraderie.
The cost for registration is $249 for a five-person team, $129 for a two-person team, and the solo marathoner is $79. Every participant will receive a custom Three Capes Relay Medal when crossing the finish line. And we know the race t-shirt is important, so don’t miss out!
Register prior to February 15 so we can order one for you.
Are you a high school runner? Reward your team for a winter of hard work with a fun, team-bonding relay race prior to track season. Use the code: “High School Runner” when registering to receive 30 percent off the team fee.
Register online at threecapesrelay.com.
The Three Capes Marathon Relay is an event hosted by Ultimook nonprofit that supports local youth running programs in Tillamook County including: The Tillamook Distance Project (high school cross country and track program), Ultimook Running Camp (youth running camp), and the Ultimook Track Club (region-wide youth running club).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.