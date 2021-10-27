The third and fourth grade Tillamook youth football team went undefeated this season. There were only three total teams that participated this year in that age group, but they played each team three times and won every game.
The defense only allowed 52 points for all six games, and the offense scored 186 for a 134-point differential. The team had a celebration and Coach Nate Bentham gave personal awards to each player for the end of the season.
