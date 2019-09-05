The Nehalem Tiderunners headed to Montana

The Nehalem Tiderunners Dragonboat team members pose after finishing a race at the Salem Worldbeat Dragonboat races in July. Their next competition is at Flathead Lake in Montana during the weekend of Sep. 7-8.
The Tiderunners team, affiliated with the Wasabi Dragonboat team of Portland, practices three times per week, starting at the Nehalem City Dock and paddling the Nehalem River. The boat holds 24 paddlers who are primarily residents of Nehalem and Manzanita, but also from Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, and Netarts.
To the north, teammates are from Cannon Beach, Seaside, and Astoria. Coach Char Von Ahlefeldt said that she is “always on the lookout for more team members.” Interested paddlers should contact her at 360-904-3899.
