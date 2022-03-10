The MOOK Mat Club had a strong finish to their season. Not only did they take a huge group of mini MOOKS to the state tournament in Redmond Oregon, but they brought home 13 state placers.
Coach’s Mike Lummus and Kyle Sukanen said, “We’re very proud of the hard work and commitment of all the kids in this group this year; it looks like Tillamook Wrestling has a bright future!”
The following wrestlers took home medals from the tournament:
Camden Ruberto 1st, Kaleb Dunn 1st, Rowan Barton 2nd, Jaxson Hopkes 3rd, Lily Barton 3rd, Jace Lummus 4th, Bianca Merino 4, Max Manners 5th, Chance Fletcher 5th, Peyton Troxel 5th, Brayton Bennett 6th, Austin Cham 6th.
