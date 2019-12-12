Men’s and women’s swim teams got their feet wet this past weekend at the Tillamook Invitational, the first meet of the 2019-20 season. Schools in attendance included Astoria, Newport, Seaside, Rainier, Scappoose, Taft, Tillamook, Toledo, and Valley Catholic.
On the women’s side, Scappoose was dominant with 249 points. Newport and Taft came placed second and third respectively, and Tillamook secured a fourth place standing with 151 points. The Cheesemaker men fared a bit worse, with Tillamook taking eighth place with just 65 points. Scappoose’s men earned first with 300 points, followed by Taft and Seaside.
