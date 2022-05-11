Sweet Swinging THS Boys Golf earns State birth

Boys Class 4A- Region 1- Special district Golf Results: This was a two day event at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, Oregon. Tillamook takes 3rd place and earns a chance to compete in the state tournament on May 16/17th @ Quail Valley Golf course.
Led by Junior, Elliot Lee, who went (71,74) and won individual medalist in dramatic fashion with a 30’ birdie putt in a playoff helped Tillamook earn a state berth for the boys golf team. Senior Nick Gitchell battled back with a strong performance on day 2 (95,81).
“I am so impressed with this team and the leadership of Gitchell and Lee. It’s been a huge commitment to travel daily to Banks and Manzanita to play since we don’t have a local course but these kids just continue to improve daily. I’m really looking forward to this group getting a chance to compete in the state tournament” Elliot Lee is something special to watch on a golf course and it’s really special that his team gets to come along to state this season and support him in his journey.
Results
Elliot Lee (71,74) 1st place
Nick Gitchell (95, 81) 11th Place
Taner Hoskins (97,91) 15th Place
Peyton Rieger (111,106) 30th place
Trent Buchler (115,120) 33rd place
