Nate Jensen won the Alderbrook Club Championship over the weekend firing on all cylinders Sunday, Aug. 15, shooting an impressive four under par 68 to overtake first day leader Kasey Jones who shot par on Saturday, Aug. 14, but lost his motivation on Aug. 15 and fall to the ‘Big Easy.’ Jones ended up second place in the A flight, with Jensen taking the overall flight and the championship.
Jensen started off Aug. 15 exactly like he did on Aug. 14 with a bogey on the first hole. Jensen then carded birdies on the third, knocked in his second shot on the par four fourth hole in for eagle and added birdies on holes 6 and 9 to shoot three under 33 going out. On the back nine, Jensen birdied holes 10, 11, with his only blemish was bogey on the 16th hole for a one under par 35 on the back nine.
Roby Lane bettered his first round play on Aug. 15 by 11 shots, shooting two under par 70 to take the Senior (ages 50 and over) Club Championship. Jensen and Lane will represent Tillamook and Alderbrook Golf Course in the State Club Champions Championship next Spring.
Glen Brock was best in the B Flight while Aaron ‘Golfey’ Dunn was second place in that flight. Brock held off the rest of the B flighters shooting one over par 73 on Sunday.
The C Flight winner was Roger Miller and Mike Fitzsimmons was second place overall in the C Flight. Low net winner for the weekend was Joey Hancock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.