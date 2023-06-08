The Oregon School Activities Association state track and field event was held on Memorial Day weekend in Salem and athletes from each of Tillamook’s high schools competed.
Tillamook:
Tillamook:
Podium finishes:
Shayla Hillstrom placed 3rd in the 300 hurdles and 5th in the 100 hurdles.
Zeyon Hurliman placed 7th in the triple jump.
Participating:
Judah Werner
(110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles)
Zeyon Hurliman
(Triple Jump & Long Jump)
Juan Gomez
(800 Meter)
Logan Motsinger
(Discus)
Landon Mitchell
(Pole Vault)
Shayla Hillstrom
(100 Hurdles & 300 Hurdles)
Emily Skaar
(Long & Triple Jump)
From Coach Kye Johnson: Obviously we would have liked to score more team points at the state championships but I’m proud of all the athletes who went and competed. It was a competitive 4A field this year and we came away with less than we wanted. Hopefully that’s a motivator for our athletes and coaches as we head into the off-season and our other sports.
This is the second year in a row Shayla has made the podium in both hurdle events, Judah wound up having the second-best decathlon score in the entire state at all levels this spring. Zeyon still wound up with one of the best high jump marks in the state this year. There were a lot of good things going on. We increased our numbers a bunch. We have good numbers in the lower grades so we’ll just keep getting more competitive by the year, I think. We’re still a ways away from where we want to be as a program in terms of results but we’re not going to change our goals and expectations of building a winning program.
Nestucca results:
The Cats have a State Champion in the pole vault, Makayla Webber! She cleared 8-2.75 on her very last jump to run the title!
Other Medalists: Micah Rigg-2nd 1500 and 3rd 800, Kyla Hurliman 8th Shot Put, Makayla Webber 5th Triple Jump, Cody Hagerty 3rd pole vault.
Jonah Higdon missed the podium by .69 in the 800, and the girls 4x400 relay was 10th.
Neah-Kah-Nie results:
Dario Ayala - Discus - 6th, Javelin - 10th
Zane Krumenacker - Shot Put - 10th
Sara Vega - 400m - 12th
Mariana Cota - 100m - 10th, 200m - 9th
Liam Sullivan - Triple Jump - 9th
Payton White - 100m Hurdles - 13th
Girls 4x100m - 6th - Payton White, Sara Vega, Cleo Fraginal, Mariana Cota
