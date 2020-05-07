The Mens Club at Alderbrook Golf Course is getting back into the swing of its Spring and Summer tournament schedule with the third event of the season, the annual Spring Handicap Tournament.
The first two events were played prior to Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s executive orders for social distancing. This event will be played the week after Mother’s Day Weekend with golfers following all State restrictions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and all restrictions associated with the order.
The Spring Handicap is individual play with net prizes and one gross winner as well.
Sign up at the pro shop or call Roby Lane at: 503-801-2988 for more details or to reserve your spot in the tournament.
League Begins
Alderbrook Mens Club League begins on Wednesday, June 3. This year teams will be comprised of two golfers each with the cost for a team set at $40. The events will be match-play as always and league will only be played on Wednesday this season. Tee times for league are between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
