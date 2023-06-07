The Tillamook High Cheesemakers had six players selected for OSAA Class 4A Cowapa League All League Awards in postseason voting by the coaches of the five-team league.
Tillamook High graduated seniors Cade Ross, Parker McKibbin, Trevor Leonnig and Bryce Hamerl each earned a Cowapa League First Team All League Award. Tillamook graduated senior Tyler Moncrief and freshman pitcher Jakoby Goss both received Cowapa League Honorable Mention Award.
