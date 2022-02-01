In what has been an up and down season, the Neah-Kah-Nie High Lady Pirates would probably rather forget about their 50-21 loss to the Vernonia High Loggers in a Class 2A Northwest League girls basketball game Jan. 26 at Vernonia High School.
The Pirates (6-5 NWL, 9-8 overall) were shorthanded with only eight players. Senior starting guard Jordan White (injured), junior Bella Hamann and junior Ashlynn Nelson were unable to play, which made it an extremely difficult matchup against the highly regarded No. 12 ranked Loggers (10-1 NWL, 16-2 oveall). White is expected to return to the lineup in the next game Thursday at 6 p.m. at home versus the Mannahouse Christian Academy Lions (3-6 NWL, 5-9 overall)
For the No. 26 ranked Pirates, guided by Coach Corey Douma, it was just one bad game during a long season. The Pirates were hoping to bounce back and get a win versus area rival and the No. 16 ranked Nestucca High Lady Bobcats (9-2 NWL, 12-5 overall) on Tuesday (results were unavailable).
“Sometimes you just have an off night, so we’ll just forget this one and move onto the next game,” said Douma. “We came out a little lethargic in the first quarter and we woke up a little bit in the second. Vernonia was on fire in the first quarter and they have some good shooters. We finally started playing good defense in the second quarter. It’s hard when you’re missing a key player like Jordan though, because it kind of just changes everything else.”
The Lady Loggers came out and displayed stellar shooting from the field as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead, forcing a timeout by Douma. The Pirates responded and a jumper in the lane by sophomore Kennedy Fletcher (team-high 13 points) made it 6-2.
“It was kind of a rough game and I missed a lot of layups, but that’s OK,” said Fletcher. “We had a better game against them (Vernonia) when we played them at home (a 42-35 loss Jan. 22), but this was kind of an off game for us. We’re putting this game behind us though and we’ll just focus on coming back and playing better in the next game.”
The hot shooting Loggers quickly built a double digit margin with a 14-2 advantage and they extended their lead to 22-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates fought back in the second, while playing more aggressive man-to-man defense and holding the Loggers scoreless for the five minutes, 53 seconds in the quarter. Fletcher dropped in a pair of free throws, making it 22-7 with 5:58 left until halftime.
“Kennedy has come really far along the last couple of games, she’s been averaging about 13 points a game recently and so she’s been doing some real good things for us,” said Douma. “I’ve been real happy with the way the girls have been playing this year. This was actually our first real bad game this season. Four nights ago, we played real well against them (Vernonia) but we also had Jordan too and she really helps us out with everything.”
Fletcher was fouled often on solid drives into the lane and she sank one-of-two at the line, trimming the margin to 22-8 with 3:14 on the clock. Vernonia got its first basket of the quarter with 2:07 remaining until halftime, making it 24-8 and the Loggers led 28-9 at the break.
Early in the third, Emma Miller (five pts.), one of two Pirate seniors along with Riley Stinnett, sank a jumper in the lane, making it 30-11. The Loggers were in control though throughout the matchup as they extended their advantage to 47-13 after three quarters to pull away and get their fifth straight win.
“Actually, we’ve had a pretty good season and it’s one of the better ones that we’ve had in recent years,” said Stinnett, whose younger sister Kailynn, scored three points. “They (Vernonia) were hitting shots and we were just a little off, but we’ll forget about this one. Our goal is to make it to the district playoffs and that’s what we’re shooting for right now. We just have to play hard and finish the season as best as we can.”
The Pirates conclude the regular season Feb. 7 with a 5:30 p.m. matchup versus the Gaston Greyhounds (0-12 NWL, 0-15) at Gaston High School.
The top-five NWL teams qualify for the upcoming district playoffs in mid February and the Piratest are currently fourth, behind Nestucca, Vernonia and the No. 4 ranked first place Faith Bible Falcons (8-0 NWL, 18-1) of Hillsboro.
“We’re in a good position right now in league and we just need to continue to get better each and every game and continue playing our best basketball,” said Douma.
The Neah-Kah-Nie High boys basketball game on Jan. 26 at Vernonia was canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocol issues for the Loggers.
The Pirates (2-7 NWL, 4-7) next game is Thursday at home at 7:30 p.m. against No. #12 ranked Mannahouse Christian (9-1 NWL, 16-3), followed by a 7 p.m. contest Jan. 7 against the Gaston Greyhounds (0-9 NWL, 0-13) at Gaston High School. The Pirates have four games remaining are in seventh place in the nine-team NWL and they will reach the district playoffs only if they finish among the top-five in the league.
