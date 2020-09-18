Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Call out the attorneys, referees and officials. This is going to be a squabble, like a Biden – Trump election, that may have to be settled in Federal Court.

First, Upstairs Bar & Grill was crowned champs in August with 3.5 wins. Second, the 2nd place team Schwend Clay Busters, with 2.5 wins, outshot Upstairs Bar & Grill by 8 targets for the season.

Oh, the shame of it all! Check it out next year, April 2021 season opener, and see how the drama unfolds.

 Tillamook Gun Club Trap League     
 2020 Team Standings      
          
 AprilMay JuneJulyAugustSeptTotalWinsPlace
Upstairs Bar & Grill11010597107108946213.51st
Schwend Clay Busters104105921161021106292.52nd
TCCA 949887909795561 3rd
May-Hem9295911049364539 4th
Hopkes Logging8574811053759441 5th
Tillamook Ford305188976396425 6th
Duck BustersX1756637547258 7th
          
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Are you prepared for a natural disaster?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you prepared for a natural disaster?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.