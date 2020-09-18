Call out the attorneys, referees and officials. This is going to be a squabble, like a Biden – Trump election, that may have to be settled in Federal Court.
First, Upstairs Bar & Grill was crowned champs in August with 3.5 wins. Second, the 2nd place team Schwend Clay Busters, with 2.5 wins, outshot Upstairs Bar & Grill by 8 targets for the season.
Oh, the shame of it all! Check it out next year, April 2021 season opener, and see how the drama unfolds.
|Tillamook Gun Club Trap League
|2020 Team Standings
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|Sept
|Total
|Wins
|Place
|Upstairs Bar & Grill
|110
|105
|97
|107
|108
|94
|621
|3.5
|1st
|Schwend Clay Busters
|104
|105
|92
|116
|102
|110
|629
|2.5
|2nd
|TCCA
|94
|98
|87
|90
|97
|95
|561
|3rd
|May-Hem
|92
|95
|91
|104
|93
|64
|539
|4th
|Hopkes Logging
|85
|74
|81
|105
|37
|59
|441
|5th
|Tillamook Ford
|30
|51
|88
|97
|63
|96
|425
|6th
|Duck Busters
|X
|17
|56
|63
|75
|47
|258
|7th
