Last weekend golfers converged on the difficult treelined Alderbrook Golf Course to decide the season ending Aldercup Championships.
Points were awarded to each golfer depending on where they placed all year long during Mens’ Club tournaments, much like the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup. The top golfers were awarded extra strokes and the rest of the field had to catch them in the season ending Aldercup Finals played over 36-holes on Saturday and Sunday.
Glen Brock led all in the net division followed by Joe Warren, Kevin Beebehiser, Roger Miller and Al Fisher. Going into the weekend with a lead in the gross division was Keith Thompson, followed by Roby Lane, Glen Brock, Kasey Jones, Joe Warren and Kevin Beebehiser.
It was no surprise that Glen Brock took the net side of the Aldercup, Brock has lead the way for most of the year and has been playing well for the past month. Brock put together two solid rounds of golf shooting 74 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday to keep his season long lead and win the net side. Warren was second net, beating Aaron ‘Fluff’ Dunn in a score card playoff. Warren shot rounds of 78 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday to secure the second. Dunn fired 80 and 81 respectively. Roger Miller was fourth on the net side.
Winning on the Gross side was Roby Lane who shot one under par 71 on Saturday and even par 72 on Sunday. Lane outlasted Keith Thompson who ended up second net, Kasey ‘Motivation’ Jones at third gross and Nathan ‘Big Easy’ Jensen who ended up fourth gross overall.
