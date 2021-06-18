 Tillamook Gun Club Trap League  
 2021 Team Standings   
       
 AprilMay JuneTotalWinsPlace
Schwend Clay Busters111959630221st
Upstairs Bar & Grill1001069329912nd
Tillamok Ford938584262 3rd
Les Schwab737662211 4th
       
       

Well folks, I have to phone this one in. Our horse race got broken up a bit with Schwend Clay Busters taking the win for June pushing Upstairs Bar and Grill into 2nd place.

With that said, this opens the door for Tillamook Ford or Les Schwab to take a win in July, putting either team into contention for the championship. All I can say is “Guns Up”, can either the 3rd or 4th place teams put a monkey wrench into the plans of the front runners. Stay tuned, see you out there at the Tillamook Gun Club Thursday, July 1 at 4 p.m. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Is it time for Gov. Brown to reopen the state and lift all restrictions, like California?

You voted:

Online Poll

Is it time for Gov. Brown to reopen the state and lift all restrictions, like California?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.