|Tillamook Gun Club Trap League
|2021 Team Standings
|April
|May
|June
|Total
|Wins
|Place
|Schwend Clay Busters
|111
|95
|96
|302
|2
|1st
|Upstairs Bar & Grill
|100
|106
|93
|299
|1
|2nd
|Tillamok Ford
|93
|85
|84
|262
|3rd
|Les Schwab
|73
|76
|62
|211
|4th
Well folks, I have to phone this one in. Our horse race got broken up a bit with Schwend Clay Busters taking the win for June pushing Upstairs Bar and Grill into 2nd place.
With that said, this opens the door for Tillamook Ford or Les Schwab to take a win in July, putting either team into contention for the championship. All I can say is “Guns Up”, can either the 3rd or 4th place teams put a monkey wrench into the plans of the front runners. Stay tuned, see you out there at the Tillamook Gun Club Thursday, July 1 at 4 p.m.
