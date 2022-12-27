Tilamook’s basketball teams came up short on the first night of the third annual Roby’s Invitational Tournament in Tillamook on December 20, with both teams losing their games.
The girls’ team fell to the North Marion Huskies 57-43, while the boys were outscored by the Oregon Episcopal School Aardvarks 76-52.
The lady Mooks came out strong as Vivian Vogel scored 5 points early, helping Tillamook to an 8-7 lead midway through the first. Vogel was the Mooks’ leading scorer on the night, scoring a combined 17.
North Marion’s press challenged Tillamook all night, but during the first quarter the Cheesemakers were able to advance the ball and score in transition several times, leaving the game tied at 14 after one quarter.
In the second, the Huskies’ press began to force turnovers but so did Tillamook’s defense and both teams were cold from the field.
The Cheesemakers battled back and forth with the Huskies throughout the quarter, briefly taking a lead with around three minutes left.
Tori Pesterfield put up four points in the quarter and Gabi Weber-Garcia added five of her ten on the night, before the Mooks headed into the locker room trailing 27-30.
Coming out of the half, Tillamook went cold from the field as North Marion started making shots.
The Mooks only scored one point in the first four minutes of the quarter and the Huskies were able to extend their lead to 38-28.
Tillamook’s offense woke up briefly for the rest of the quarter, as Vogel added six more points, keeping the game in reach with a score of 44-37 after three.
But the fourth quarter was the Cheesemaker’s most difficult of the evening as the team only managed to add six points to their total.
North Marion continued its consistent offensive output and pulled away as the Mooks failed to convert their attempts, winning with a final margin of 57-43.
The Mooks were also dogged by poor shooting from the charity stripe, going 2 for 14 (14%) from the line on the evening.
They followed up the loss with a loss against Banks on December 21, falling to 0-5.
They return to action on December 27, in the Vince Dulcich Tournament in Astoria with a first-round matchup against Mazama.
The boys’ team followed the lady Mooks with a frustrating loss against an Oregon Episcopal team that overwhelmed the Cheesemakers with length and a strong offensive attack.
The game was all Aardvarks from the tip, as Tillamook fell into an early 10-2 lead and trailed 25-10 after one.
The Mooks’ offensive performance picked up in the second quarter, as Gryffen Boomer put up eight of his 13 points and Tanner Hoskins added seven of his seventeen.
But the Cheesemaker defense had no answers for the Aardvarks, and they carried a 47-30 lead into the break.
Both teams came out cold in the third quarter, but Oregon Episcopal found its stride again and pushed the lead to 21 by the end of the third, en route to a 76-52 final.
The boys fell to 1-4 on the season with the loss and followed it up with a loss to Banks the next night.
The Cheesemaker boys will start the Vince Dulcich Tournament with a matchup against North Marion on December 27.
