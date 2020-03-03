Registration is now open for the Pelican Brewing Company’s third annual Pelican Brewing Salmon Run, held Saturday, March 28. The 5K, 10K and 15K run starts at 10 a.m. at Pelican’s Tillamook Brewpub.
The fun, chip-timed race features a scenic course through the Tillamook countryside and is a fund and awareness-raiser for The SALMON SUPERHWY, an ambitious salmon habitat restoration initiative in Tillamook County.
Runners can register online through 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Participants will enjoy a post-race bash at the brewery featuring brewery tours, live music and much more. And it’s a family affair so sign the kids up to run a fun 100-yard dash. (No shirts and swag offered to kids.) All participants will receive exclusive Pelican Brewing Salmon Run swag:
• Official Pelican Brewing Salmon Run race shirt
• Official Pelican Brewing Salmon Run pint glass
• A pint of Pelican Brewing Five Fin West Coast Pilsner (21+). Runners under the age of 21 will be treated to a pint of Pelican Brewing Root Beer
• Live post-race entertainment, music and festivities
“Pelican has worked hard to ensure the best Salmon Run yet—it’s really an all-round different experience for runners with a beautiful new streamlined race course through some of the most scenic parts of Tillamook,” said one of the race organizers in a press release, Kaylan Sisco, CEO and executive director of the Tillamook County Family YMCA, which is collaborating with professional event firm Scovel Racing to ensure a premier family-friendly experience. “We planned the Salmon Run for March to really kick off the running season and coincide with Spring Break—we hope families will consider this a destination for their seasonal vacation.”
The entry fee for the 5K is $35, $40 for the 10K and $45 for the 15K through March 25th with free entry for children 5 years of age and younger. There is an additional $3 registration fee as well.
Drink a beer, save a fish
Pelican brews its award-winning Five Fin West Coast Pilsner specially to support the salmon recovery efforts. Oregonians can assist the massive effort to restore access to almost 180 miles of blocked habitat throughout six major salmon & steelhead rivers of Oregon’s North Coast by participating in the Pelican Brewing Salmon Run and of course drinking Five Fin. A portion of proceeds go directly to The SALMON SUPERHWY.
“We know we are more than lucky to live, work and play in a place as beautiful as Tillamook County, and at Pelican we don’t take our environment for granted—investing in programs like The SALMON SUPERHWY is a very meaningful part of our culture,” said Jim Prinzing, CEO of Pelican Brewing Company, in the release. “Both the Salmon Run and our Five Fin Pilsner have been popular ways for us to create awareness for this important endeavor and encourage others to join in. I would also like to express our gratitude to Kaylan Sisco and the Tillamook County YMCA for stepping in and helping us execute the event this year.”
The SALMON SUPERHWY project is a strategic and intensive effort across a six-river landscape to reconnect fish populations with the habitat they need to navigate and survive. Started in 2014, the $35.8 million campaign is expected to run through 2024 to improve the habitat for salmon in 93 different locations throughout Tillamook County.
Hundreds of barriers in streams still create bottlenecks throughout Oregon's coastal watersheds—most are problem culverts at road crossings that contribute to flooding and road damage, along with some small dams and tide gates. Minimizing these impacts across a major landscape will come with significant, lasting benefit to fish and people, now and into the future.
“Pelican Brewing Company is a valued leader in our effort to raise awareness and funding to protect salmon in Tillamook County—which impacts all of us at some level,” said Terry Turner, Oregon Council Chair, Trout Unlimited. “We hope Pelican’s creative funding strategy will encourage other companies and organizations to join this very important salmon habitat restoration effort.”
Pelican is participating as a sponsor and donor of this ambitious and unique community partnership to design and construct culvert replacement to create healthy upstream fish habitats, reduce chronic flooding, improve recreation opportunities and stimulate the local economy. Other partners include a broad range of state and federal agencies, local business and agriculture, and local watershed councils. For a complete list of partners, please check the project website at: http://www.salmonsuperhwy.org
Like all Pelican beers, Five Fin is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink.
About Pelican Brewing Company
Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations.
And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft.
Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.