In their first season in Class 3A after moving up from the 2A level, the No. 7-ranked Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates tremendous success, including a berth in the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union baseball state championship tournament.
The Pirates faced the No. 10-ranked Sisters High Outlaws May 24 in a second-round state playoff road game. The Pirates were confident and they had the momentum of a three-game win streak, which they were seeking to extend to four straight with a possible victory to propel them to the quarterfinals.
The Pirates, guided by eighth-year Coach Rob Herder, had their chances and they came ever so close to the getting a win. Unfortunately, the Outlaws came out on top by scoring the game-winning run on a Pirate miscue in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 4-3 win at Sisters High School. The heartbreaking defeat ended the Pirates season much sooner than what they had expected.
“It was a really tough loss,” said Herder. “All four of Sisters runs were produced by small infractions by our defense. That was the hard part because it felt like we helped them score their four runs. We were down the whole game and we came back to rally and tie the score.”
Sisters (20-7) scored one run in the first three innings to take a 3-0 third inning advantage. The Pirates fought back and scored two in the fourth, trimming the margin to 3-2. After two scoreless frames, the Pirates knotted it 3-3 in the top of the seventh and they seemed to be within reach of getting a win, while hoping to extend the contest into the eighth inning.
“It really just looked like we were going to come back and get the win,” said Herder. “We were staring defeat right in the face. Then we fought back to tie the game and then to have it slip away was just crushing after we worked so hard to get back. Sisters is a really good team and I’ll give them credit for capitalizing on our mistakes. They just took advantage of some of our miscues and that was enough and that’s playoff baseball. You don’t have to be perfect, but you have to play well for the entire game.”
The Pirates were one strike away from sending the game into extra innings too. There were two outs when Pirates senior pitcher Humberto Gerardo-Keith worked the count to two strikes on an Outlaw batter. At that point, it seemed highly likely that the contest would be going into the eighth.
The Outlaw batter then hammered the next pitch to center field for a double. In a bizarre sequence that followed, the Outlaw baserunner scored from second base on a passed ball as the contest concluded with a Sisters win. Gerardo-Keith and Pirate catcher Jacobee Wilkinson combined to try and make a clutch play at home to get the runner out, but they were just unable to execute their defense effectively for the putout as the Sisters runner was able to score the winning run.
It was a close contest between the two evenly matched teams with Sisters outhitting the Pirates by only one hit at 7-6. Pirates senior starting pitcher Eddie Loza had a strong performance on the mound as he struck out eight, with just two earned runs and four walks in six innings pitched.
The Pirates were led offensively by Gerardo-Keith (1-for-3), Loza (1-for-3), Cole Brown (2-for-3, RBI), Hunter Lane (1-for-3, RBI) and Ethan Hanson (1-for-3, RBI).
The contest marked the final game of their Neah-Kah-Nie High School career for seniors Brown, Gerardo-Keith, Keagan Lane, Hunter Lane, Parker Hopkins, Jacob Steinbach, Ethan Scovel, Caleb Harth and Wilkinson.
“It was a heartbreaking loss for the team, but particularly for all of our seniors,” said Herder. “We had such a great season and it was especially very painful the way it ended.”
The Pirates had a total of eight players who capped the season by earning Special District 1 All League Awards. Gerardo-Keith, Loza and junior Anthony Allen each earned First Team All-League Awards. Brown and Wikinson earned Second Team Awards. Hopkins, Harth and junior Calvin Gernert earned Honorable Mention Awards
The Pirates concluded the season tied for second place at 13-3 with the Warrenton High Warriors in the nine-team Special District 1 standings. The Pirates reached the state playoffs for a second straight year and the fourth time in the last six years. The rewere not any playoffs in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.