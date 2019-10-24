The Pirates suffered a second league loss this past Friday, falling to the Warrenton Warriors in a 41-6 loss on the road.
The defeat brings Neah-Kah-Nie to 3-2 in league play and 3-3 overall this season. The Pirates are ranked No. 17 in their division by Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA).
In previous game on home turf, the Pirates dropped a 58-38 battle with the Knappa Loggers. With the score at 50-6 at the half, Head Coach Chris Bennett shared concerns about his run defense. The Pirates rallied in the third quarter when the Loggers pulled their varsity.
Neah-Kah-Nie hosts the Vernonia Loggers next, kickoff at 7p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Vernonia has had a winless season, sitting 0-7 overall with four league defeats. OSAA ranks the Loggers No. 33 in the 2A-SD1 Special District 1.
