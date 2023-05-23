Competing in the Class 3A level for the first time ever has certainly proven to be a pleasant surprise for the Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates who qualified for a first-round playoff game in the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union Baseball State Championship Tournament.
The No. 7 ranked Pirates (13-3 league, 18-7 overall) will play a 4 p.m. home game Wednesday against the Mountain Valley Conference Champion and No. 10 ranked Sisters High Outlaws (14-4 league, 19-7 overall). If the Pirates win, they’ll advance to the May 26 quarterfinals. If they lose, their season is over.
The Pirates concluded the regular season with the momentum of a three-game win streak, including a 24-0 nonleague road win in an April 18 tune-up game over the Class 2A/1A Clatskanie High Tigers (13-9).
The Pirates, guided by Coach Rob Herder, jumped in front 4-0 in the first inning and then extended their advantage to 11-0 in the second. The Pirates maintained their momentum while scoring in every inning to pull away and end the game early in the fifth inning via the 10-run Mercy Rule. The 24 runs were a season-high for the Pirates.
“They (Tigers) had their best pitcher starting and he’s a hard throwing kid, but he only played two innings,” said Herder. “We were hoping to see a lot of him, because it would’ve been a good way to help us tune up for the playoffs. It was a good game and we played well offensively and it was kind of like the way we were playing earlier in the year. It was nice the way we recaptured some of our lost offensive capabilities.”
The Pirates pitching trio of sophomore Ethan Hanson, senior Parker Hopkins and senior Eddie Loza combined on the mound with a sterling performance in tossing a three-hitter, with six strikeouts and one walk.
“Clatskanie has a playoff game too and I’m sure this wasn’t a lot of fun for them,” said Herder. “It did give them a chance to swing their bats though and see some good pitching and play some defense prior to their playoff game.”
The Pirates ran wild on the basepath’s too as they had a total of seven steals, with junior Anthony Allen having a team-high three stolen bases.
The Pirates totaled 14 hits and they were led offensively by Allen (1-for-4, three RBI), Hanson (2-for-3, two RBI), Cole Brown (2-for-5, three RBI), Humberto G-Keith (3-for-3, three RBI) and Calvin Gernert (3-for-4, six RBI).
Neah-Kah-Nie capped their Special District 1 schedule with a 12-2 road win over the Catlin Gabel High Eagles (3-13 SD1, 4-16 overall) May 12 in Portland.
The Pirates scored three runs in the first and then added seven more in the third to build a 10-0 advantage. After the Eagles got two in the fourth to make it 10-2, the Pirates responded by scoring two in the fifth to end the contest early by the Mercy Rule.
Hanson and G-Keith combined for an outstanding pitching performance in tossing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks. The Pirates 12-hit offense was led by G-Keith (3-for-4, three RBI), Allen (2-for-4, two RBI) and Jacobee Wilkinson (2-for-3, RBI). The Pirates displayed their solid baserunning with eight total steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.