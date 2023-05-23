baseball
Metro Creative Connection

Competing in the Class 3A level for the first time ever has certainly proven to be a pleasant surprise for the Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates who qualified for a first-round playoff game in the OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union Baseball State Championship Tournament.

The No. 7 ranked Pirates (13-3 league, 18-7 overall) will play a 4 p.m. home game Wednesday against the Mountain Valley Conference Champion and No. 10 ranked Sisters High Outlaws (14-4 league, 19-7 overall). If the Pirates win, they’ll advance to the May 26 quarterfinals. If they lose, their season is over.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.