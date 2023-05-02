baseball
Metro Creative Connection

The No. 6 ranked Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates extended their win streak to 10 straight in Class 3A Special District 1 baseball with a 13-2 home victory over the Corbett High Cardinals April 26.  

The Pirates (10-0 SD1, 13-4 overall), guided by Coach Rob Herder, jumped out to an early 11-0 lead after two innings over the Cardinals (0-7 SD1, 2-8 overall). Neah-Kah-Nie added two more in the third for a 13-0 advantage. Corbett got two in the fifth to avoid a shutout and the game ended early after five innings thanks to the 10-run Mercy Rule.

