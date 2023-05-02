The No. 6 ranked Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates extended their win streak to 10 straight in Class 3A Special District 1 baseball with a 13-2 home victory over the Corbett High Cardinals April 26.
The Pirates (10-0 SD1, 13-4 overall), guided by Coach Rob Herder, jumped out to an early 11-0 lead after two innings over the Cardinals (0-7 SD1, 2-8 overall). Neah-Kah-Nie added two more in the third for a 13-0 advantage. Corbett got two in the fifth to avoid a shutout and the game ended early after five innings thanks to the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“Anthony Allen really had an outstanding game for us while pitching three and two-third in-nings and he just did a great job,” said Herder. “At one point during the game, they (Cardinals) loaded the bases with no outs and Anthony was able to get out of that jam with two strikeouts and then we got a putout of a baserunner and nobody scored for Corbett in that inning.”
The Pirate pitching trio of senior Hunter Lane, Allen (seven strikeouts) and senior Parker Hopkins combined on the mound to toss a five-hitter with eight strikeouts. The Pirates had a total of six hits and they were led offensively by seniors Cole Brown (2-for-4, four RBI) and Humberto G-Keith (2-for-4) and junior Calvin Gernert (2-for-3, two RBI).
This group of kids has been playing together for a long time,” said Herder. “We really thought that last season would be our year at the Class 2A/1A level and we had a great season and reached the quarterfinals. We kind of feel like we have some unfinished business and we’ve kind of taken that approach this year. Everyone on our team, with the exception of two kids, remembers that playoff game in Dufur (a season-ending, 10-0 loss). Then we got bumped up to Class 3A this year and so we’re not really changing anything, but we’re just taking it to a new level.”
The contest vs. Corbett marked Neah-Kah-Nie’s fourth game in five days. The Pirates won at home 18-2 over the Catlin Gabel High Eagles (0-8 SD1, 1-11 overall) April 22 followed by an 8-2 road win over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-3 SD1, 7-7 overall) April 24. The Pirates then won 11-1 at home over the Westside Christian High Eagles (0-6 SD1, 3-8 overall) April 25.
“We’re doing really well and what I really like about our team is that our guys have a fearless attack in their at-bats when they see pitchers throwing with a high velocity,” said Herder. “We have a good winning formula and I’m happy with the way we’re performing right now. We have kids that work really hard and they’re very deserving.”
Neah-Kah-Nie built an 11-0 lead over Westside Christian after three innings. The Eagles got one run in the fourth and then the game concluded after five innings by the Mercy Rule.
The pitching duo of Hopkins and sophomore Ethan Hanson combined on the mound for a spar-kling two-hitter with five strikeouts. The Pirates had a total of 12 hits, with Allen (3-for-3, four RBI), Gernert (1-for-3, two RBI), Brown 3-for-3, RBI) and G-Keith (2-for-3, RBI) leading the of-fense. The Pirates had an impressive effort on the base paths too, stealing eight bases in the game.
In the matchup versus Horizon Christian, Neah-Kah-Nie was tied 2-2 with the Hawks after two innings. The Pirates then took control of the contest while playing rock solid defense and hold-ing the Hawks scoreless for the remainder of the game.
The Pirates built a 4-2 lead in the fourth and then scored four more runs over the final three innings for the 8-2 win. Neah-Kah-Nie amassed a total of 14 hits, with Brown (2-for-3, four RBI), Hanson (2-for-4, two RBI), Eddie Loza (2-for-4, RBI) and Johnny Burch (1-for-4, RBI) lead-ing the offense. Pitchers Lane, Hopkins and Loza combined on the mound to scatter six hits, with four strikeouts and four walks.
Neah-Kah-Nie played a nonleague game Monday versus local area arch rival the Nestucca High Bobcats (5-5 Class 2A/1A SD1, 8-8 overall). The Pirates play their next game May 4 at 4:30 p.m. at home versus the No. 8 ranked Warrenton High Warriors (6-2 SD1, 11-5 overall), followed by May 6 contest againt the Valley Catholic High Valiants (6-4 SD1, 8-9 overall) in Beaverton.
