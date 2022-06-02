In order to reach the OnPoint Community Credit Union Class 2A/1A baseball state semifinals for the first time ever, the No. 12 ranked Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates would’ve needed to get an upset win over the No. 4 ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers in the May 25 quarterfinals.
The Pirates (18-7) felt quite comfortable in their role as underdogs too, particularly after they won 4-3 over the No. 5 ranked Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (18-4) May 25 in a second round state playoff game in Athena.
The Pirates, guided by seventh-year Coach Rob Herder, also had the momentum of a four-game winning streak and had hopes of extending it to five in a row while seeking a third straight playoff victory. However, the Special District 7 Champion Rangers (24-2) proved worthy of their high recognition as they won 10-0 over Neah-Kah-Nie last Friday at Dufur City Park.
“We developed so many pitchers, which really allowed us to get where we’re at in the postseason,” said Herder. “In our three playoff wins, we had a nice little formula going and the kids were hitting high velocity pitching, but today we just couldn’t do that. We had opportunities, but we weren’t the team that we’ve been the previous three games and that happens. We were flat in just about every phase of the game, we didn’t make plays and we just looked mentally tired. I told the guys after the game that we should focus on the positive things that happened this year and how far we’ve come.”
The loss ended the most successful season in 27 years for the Pirates, who last reached the quarterfinals in 1995. It also marked the Pirates third straight season of qualifying for the state playoffs. Neah-Kah-Nie advanced to state in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID shortened 2021 season didn’t include officially sanctioned OSAA state playoffs.
The Pirates were simply overwhelmed by a more experienced Ranger squad that consisted of six seniors, including one of the best pitchers in Class 2A/1A in Isaac Anthony.
“That kid that threw for Dufur (Anthony) is the real deal,” said Herder. “I can see why their team does so well, because he shortens the game for what the rest of their defense has to do. If you would’ve asked me at the beginning of the year if we were going to get this far, then I probably would’ve said no. We were riddled with lots of mistakes and we had to grow up in a lot of ways. We did have some kids that developed this year. We were one of those teams that as we started playing better, we continued to get momentum and we felt like we could beat anybody. After we beat Weston-McEwen and their 11 seniors, our kids felt like they could beat anybody and they were so excited to get here.”
Anthony tossed a two-hitter and struck out 12 in addition to hitting a second inning grand slam to help lift the Rangers in front 6-0. The Rangers added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to win the contest in five innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
The two Pirate hits were first inning singles by junior Eddie Loza (1-for-3) and junior Jacobee Wilkinson (1-for-2). The Rangers have the No. 2 ranked defense out of 59 Class 2A/1A teams with an average of 1.91 runs allowed per game. Their rock solid defense was effective too against the Pirates, who didn’t have any hits after the opening frame.
Neah-Kah-Nie’s only baserunners after the first inning were Spider Hyde (walk), Wilkinson (hit by pitch) and Loza, who reached base on an error in the fifth inning. For seniors Hyde and Deryk Rachiele, the contest marked the final game of their Neah-Kah-Nie High School career.
“It was a tough game and they (Rangers) are a great team,” said Hyde. “We’re definitely very happy about making it this far in the playoffs and we had a great season.”
Rachiele helped lead the Pirates to the come-from-behind win over the TigerScots last Wednesday at Weston-McEwen High School. With the Pirates trailing 3-2 after six innings, Rachiele hit a game-winning two RBI home run - the first one ever of his career, in the top of seventh inning to propell Neah-Kah-Nie to the win.
“They (Rangers) are a good team and they came out playing good and we just didn’t have it today,” said Rachiele. “We just got a little unlucky with the timing and it was a long trip and a long day, so we just weren’t ready. We came out here and we couldn’t get the job done. Our goal was to come here and win and keep going in the playoffs. They (Rangers) have a great team and a great program. It was a good four years here and I learned a lot. We lost in the first round of the playoffs in my freshman year (2019) and this year we made it to the quarterfinals. I was glad to play with my teammates and we had a great season. I wish them lots of luck next year and I hope to see them do this again.”
The Pirates had a grueling schedule last week, which consisted of three games in five days. On May 23, the Pirates won 4-1 over the North Douglas/Yoncalla High Warriors (10-13) in a first round state playoff game at home. That breakthrough victory marked the first playoff win ever for Herder.
“Deryk was a multi-faceted player who could pitch, he could catch and play in the outfield, while he also provided leadership,” said Herder. “When you look to replace a guy like that, it’s really tough to find a guy who can step up and fill that role. Spider was kind of a silent assasin that sometimes seemed to be overlooked, but he made lots of big plays and he was always a tough out and he was a big part of our offensive resurgence in the later part of the season.”
The future looks bright for a Pirates squad that will return with 10 seniors next season. Gaining the experience of going far into the playoffs should also prove to be a huge asset for next year’s Pirate squad as well.
