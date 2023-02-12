Neah-Kah-Nie’s basketball teams both ended their regular seasons on a high note with wins against the Rainier Columbians.
The girls’ team was lifted by strong outside shooting from Rose Koch, while the boys pulled away late thanks to a big performance from Ethan Hanson.
The lady Pirates tipped first and struggled early against the Columbians, whose center had a considerable height advantage and scored the first eight points for the team.
But the Pirates came out hot, hitting five threes in the first quarter and taking a 19-13 lead on a buzzer beating three from Kennedy Fletcher who had 14 points in the game.
Neah-Kah-Nie also began attacking the paint after initial hesitancy, leading to many fouls against the Columbians, which put Neah-Kah-Nie into the bonus shortly into the second.
In addition to continuing to attack the basket during the quarter, the Pirates ratcheted up their defensive pressure, holding the Columbians to just four points in the second. They achieved this by shutting down Rainier’s attempts to feed their center the ball, repeatedly jumping passing lanes for turnovers leading to transition opportunities.
Two threes from Koch, who had 18 points in the game, propelled Neah-Kah-Nie’s offense in the quarter and at the half they held a 34-17 lead.
The game slowed considerably after the break, as both teams came out of the locker room cold.
But after the halfway point of the period, Rainier started to chip into the Pirates’ lead by working the paint and had narrowed the margin to 39-32 by the end of the quarter.
At that point, the Pirates refocused and started driving to the basket again and drawing fouls.
The game remained tight, with Neah-Kah-Nie leading by five with four minutes remaining, and four with two to go, but the Pirates held on for the 51-45 win.
With the win, the Pirates finished the regular season with a 13-8 overall record and 6-6 mark in league play.
They travel to Riverdale on February 13, for a matchup with the Mavericks to tip their league tournament. Neah-Kah-Nie can secure a spot in the state tournament with a win against the Mavericks.
A lengthy senior night ceremony recognizing the nine boys’ players who will be graduating in the spring preceded the tip of their game, which saw an altered lineup in recognition of the night.
The all-senior lineup struggled at a size disadvantage to start the game but managed to keep the score close, trailing 5-9 halfway through the frame.
When the regular starters came in at that junction, it spurred a small run, led by Eddie Loza and Espen White who scored 12 combined points to put Neah-Kah-Nie up 16-15 after one.
Rainier responded with a run of their own to start the second, taking a 24-20 lead with four minutes remaining. Anthony Allen kept Neah-Kah-Nie in the game as he posted eight of his 13 points in the quarter, leaving the Pirates behind 28-33 at the half.
After the break, Neah-Kah-Nie shifted its focus to attacking the rim and found success with that approach.
They were led by Hanson, who scored all 19 of his points in the second half, including three consecutive baskets at the midway point of the quarter that put the Pirates up 38-37 with four minutes remaining.
The Columbians battled back, but two late threes from Ivan Dante, who scored 11 for the Pirates, helped stretch the lead to 51-45 heading into the fourth.
Neah-Kah-Nie came out red hot in the fourth, scoring eight unanswered to start the period and holding the Columbians scoreless for the first four minutes.
This boosted the Pirates’ lead to 61-45, with the final score 72-55.
The boys team finished the season with a 13-8 record overall, and thanks to a three-game, season-ending win streak, improved their league record to 7-5.
They will take on Yamhill-Carlton on February 13 at home to start their league tournament, with a win securing a spot in the state tournament and a matchup with the winner of a Riverdale showdown against Corbett.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.