Neah-Kah-Nie High School’s basketball teams both got wins at home against the Sheridan Spartans on January 12, in non-league play.
Both Pirates teams struggled offensively, but the girls’ team gained a decisive margin during a hot third quarter while the boys rallied behind a standout performance from Anthony Allen to grind out the victories.
The girls game tipped first and both Neah-Kah-Nie and Sheridan were ice cold from the field, scoring just 8 points combined in the first quarter, with Neah-Kah-Nie leading 6-2.
The Pirates offense started to pick up pace in the second quarter as shots began to fall, but so too did Sheridan’s. Halfway through the frame the score was 16-10, while at the half it was 22-16.
In the third quarter, Neah-Kah-Nie’s offense finally came to life after a Sheridan player went down with an injury that shook the Spartans up.
The Pirates took advantage of the spinning Spartans and tallied 24 points in the quarter.
Kennedy Fletcher led the way with seven of her team-high 14 points on the evening coming in the third. Rose Koch also drained two three pointers en route to totaling eight in the game.
The Spartans completely stalled out during the quarter, repeatedly turning the ball over and by the third break the score was 46-25.
Neah-Kah-Nie fell back to earth in the fourth quarter, only managing to put up three points, but their lead proved insurmountable with a final score of 49-36.
With the win, the Pirates improved to 8-4 ahead of a home matchup against Warrenton on January 16.
The boys’ game was more closely contested throughout but marked by similar offensive struggles from both teams.
Neah-Kah-Nie came out cold in the early going, drawing iron repeatedly on attempts from deep.
The only Pirate having a good night was Allen, who score five of the team’s nine first quarter points, giving Neah-Kah-Nie a 9-8 edge.
Allen was cold in the second quarter but continued Spartan shooting woes and timely threes from Eddie Loza and Espen White stretched the Pirates’ lead to 18-13 by the half.
The Spartans came out of the locker room with a sense of urgency and better shooting stroke and managed to jump ahead 21-18 a little more than three minutes into the half.
But Allen connected from deep on a three that cued a Pirates run which put them ahead 29-23 with two and a half minutes remaining in the quarter. Allen had nine points in the quarter and seventeen overall.
After the two-and-a-half-minute mark, both teams went cold once more and the score remained 29-23 at the break.
Neah-Kah-Nie regained its offensive composure in the fourth quarter and built their lead to 41-30 by the four-minute mark, with help from two threes by Jordan Lewis who had eight points on the evening.
Sheridan’s coach called a timeout at that point and implored his players to attack the basket more. They did, but the result was several offensive fouls and missed free throw attempts.
With both offenses once again stalled, the game wound down with a final score of 44-34.
Neah-Kah-Nie’s record was 7-5 following the win. Like the girls’ team they will face Warrenton on January 16, before heading on the road to Corbett and Rainier on the 18th and 20th, respectively.
