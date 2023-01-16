Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Neah-Kah-Nie High School’s basketball teams both got wins at home against the Sheridan Spartans on January 12, in non-league play.

Both Pirates teams struggled offensively, but the girls’ team gained a decisive margin during a hot third quarter while the boys rallied behind a standout performance from Anthony Allen to grind out the victories.

Ashley Perez Shot

Ashley Perez shoots the ball in the first half.
NKN lane shot

Keagan Lane shooting in the lane against the Spartans.
