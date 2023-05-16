baseball
The Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates concluded the Special District 1 baseball regular season by finishing in third place, securing a berth in the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 3A state playoffs beginning May 22.

The Pirates (13-3 SD1, 17-7 overall) had a rough final week though as they lost three straight league games.

