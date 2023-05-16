The Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates concluded the Special District 1 baseball regular season by finishing in third place, securing a berth in the OnPoint Community Credit Union OSAA Class 3A state playoffs beginning May 22.
The Pirates (13-3 SD1, 17-7 overall) had a rough final week though as they lost three straight league games.
After having four days off, the Pirates had a 12-game win streak snapped in a 5-4 loss to the Valley Catholic High Valiants (10-4 SD1, 12-10 overall) May 6 in Beaverton.
The Valiants overcame a 2-0 second inning deficit and scored four runs over the next three innings to take a 4-2 lead after five. Following a scoreless sixth frame, Neah-Kah-Nie knotted it up by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh, making it 4-4. The Valiants responded by scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame to get the win.
The Pirates had a total of just five hits, while the Valiants had eight. The Pirates were led offensively by junior Johnny Burch (1-for-3, two RBI) and sophomore Ethan Hanson (1-for-2, two RBI). The Pirates quartet of pitchers Anthony Allen, Parker Hopkins, Eddie Loza and senior Humberto G-Keith combined on the mound for seven strikeouts and three walks.
Valley Catholic finished in fourth place behind Neah-Kah-Nie in SD1 to just earn a state playoff spot.
The Pirates then played a grueling schedule of three-games in three days, starting with a tough home matchup against the No. 1 ranked Banks High Braves (14-1, 21-2) and they lost 9-0 May 8, which marked their only shutout this year and their first home loss this season.
The Braves jumped in front 2-0 in the first and then remained in control of the momentum from start-to-finish as they outhit the Pirates 7-4. The Pirates were led offensively by senior Cole Brown (2-for-3, two singles), G-Keith (1-for-3, single) and senior Jacobee Wilkinson (1-for-3, single).
The Pirates continued their slump as they lost again at home 11-1 to the No. 6 ranked Warrenton High Warriors (12-3 SD1, 17-6 overall) May 9.
The Pirates, guided by Coach Rob Herder, snapped the losing streak with a 12-0 win over the Westside Christian High Eagles (0-13 SD1, 3-15 overall) May 10 at Valley Catholic High School.
“Winning over Westside was a nice way for us to rebound and hopefully, we’ll regain some momentum to help us prepare for the playoffs,” said Herder. “We really struggled while losing three straight. It was a perfect storm and we played three of the top four teams in our league. I have to give those three teams credit because they’re playing really well and they were at full strength with their pitching and we were not.”
The Pirates jumped in front 4-0 after the first inning over the Eagles and they extended their advantage to 6-0 in the third. After a scoreless third frame, the Pirates utilized their potent offensive attack as they scored five in the fourth and one in the fifth to conclude the contest early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
The Pirates had a total of 12 hits and they were led by Allen (2-for-3, four RBI, home run), Burch (3-for-4, RBI), Hunter Lane (2-for-3, two RBI) and G-Keith (2-for-3, two RBI). The pitching duo of Lane and Brown had an outstanding performance on the mound as they combined by throwing a one-hitter with six strikeouts.
