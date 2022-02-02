tillamook wrestling

Come out and support the Tillamook High School (THS) wrestling team on Friday, February 4th at 4pm as they host the final 3 league duals of the season.

The Banks, Seaside, and Astoria wrestling teams will be coming to town to attempt to defeat the Mooks. THS is fighting to obtain a record 17th consecutive dual title.

“We have 3 goals every season. To finish top 4 at the classics, win a league title and bring home a trophy from the state tournament,” said assistant coach Adam Barichio. The team has already met one of their goals finishing 3rd at the Oregon wrestling Classics (dual team State Championship) held January 14th & 15th in Redmond Oregon. Leaving 2 goals left to achieve. Head coach Rex Metcalfe believes this team will be able to put a check mark by all 3 goals this year.

On February 12th Wrestling Regionals will be held at Molalla High School. THS will be wrestling for their 4th regional title in a row. If they qualify at regionals, the team will be off to the State Championship at Cascade high school, February 26th. The THS girls wrestling regionals will be held February 5th at West Albany High School and girls state wrestling is February 24th @ Culver High School.

BOYS

GIRLS

106- Bryce Haltiner

106- Jak Hopkes

113- Josh Perdew

120- David Weathers

126- Austin Simmons

132- Baird Hagerty

138- Brad Rieger

145- James Goddard

152- Parker McKibben

160- Gilbert Whitlatch

170- Hayden Hamerl

182- Logan McKibben

195- Koi Smith

220- Jackson Contreras

285- Michael O’neil 

105- Sonsyray Bofill

140- Faliscity Murphy

130- Arrianna Brown

135- Yasmin Cruz

145- Emarissa Williet

170- Lindsey Weathers

170- Jennifer Delatorre

