Come out and support the Tillamook High School (THS) wrestling team on Friday, February 4th at 4pm as they host the final 3 league duals of the season.
The Banks, Seaside, and Astoria wrestling teams will be coming to town to attempt to defeat the Mooks. THS is fighting to obtain a record 17th consecutive dual title.
“We have 3 goals every season. To finish top 4 at the classics, win a league title and bring home a trophy from the state tournament,” said assistant coach Adam Barichio. The team has already met one of their goals finishing 3rd at the Oregon wrestling Classics (dual team State Championship) held January 14th & 15th in Redmond Oregon. Leaving 2 goals left to achieve. Head coach Rex Metcalfe believes this team will be able to put a check mark by all 3 goals this year.
On February 12th Wrestling Regionals will be held at Molalla High School. THS will be wrestling for their 4th regional title in a row. If they qualify at regionals, the team will be off to the State Championship at Cascade high school, February 26th. The THS girls wrestling regionals will be held February 5th at West Albany High School and girls state wrestling is February 24th @ Culver High School.
BOYS
GIRLS
106- Bryce Haltiner
106- Jak Hopkes
113- Josh Perdew
120- David Weathers
126- Austin Simmons
132- Baird Hagerty
138- Brad Rieger
145- James Goddard
152- Parker McKibben
160- Gilbert Whitlatch
170- Hayden Hamerl
182- Logan McKibben
195- Koi Smith
220- Jackson Contreras
285- Michael O’neil
105- Sonsyray Bofill
140- Faliscity Murphy
130- Arrianna Brown
135- Yasmin Cruz
145- Emarissa Williet
170- Lindsey Weathers
170- Jennifer Delatorre
