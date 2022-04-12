View some recent THS baseball photos here:
Cade Ross finishing his swing on a line drive single. Cade is currently batting .333 with 7 hits on the season.
Seth Landolt delivering a pitch during his second appearance in the tournament. Seth has been a very reliable relief pitcher this season and has worked his way into the starting lineup as a third baseman.
