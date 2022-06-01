The Nestucca girls softball team is playing well when it counts and due to good defense and some timely hitting, the Bobcats are headed to the State Semifinals Tuesday. These Lady Bobcats are the only Tillamook County team still alive in playoff action.
The Lady Bobcatgs have earned the right to play in the state playoffs. According to coach Jeff Schiewe, it is the fifth time in Nestucca Softball team’s history a team has made it this far.
This is a single elimination tournament, meaning that game winners advance and the other team’s season is over. That really means that of the 22 teams still remaining at Nestucca’s level, 21 will end their season with a loss.
The Bobcats hung in there in Friday’s matchup against Glide in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, beating Glide on their home turf 13-12. Now they face #1 Grant Union at 4 p.m. on Tuesday May 31at the 7th Street Complex in the Semifinal round of the state playoffs. If they beat Grant Union the Bobcats face either Lakeview or Kennedy in the State Final played on Friday June 3.
