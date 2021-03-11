The Tillamook Cheesemakers kicked off their shortened football season with a loss to the Milwaukie Mustang by a narrow 13-14 final score, but the Mooks came out fast and hard in the first quarter and it looked like it would be a Tillamook blowout.
Tillamook did not know what to expect out of the Mustangs as they are playing down from 5A this season and came to Tillamook with good numbers, but only a few wins in the last few years.
Unfortunately, sloppy play, penalties and turnovers plagued the Mooks after the opening two drives where the Cheesemakers easily marched down the field and scored.
Tillamook kicked off the the Mustangs to open the game. The Mook defense held the Mustangs to a 3 and out and got the ball in the offenses’s hands quickly. Tillamook’s Muguel Niemi scored first for the Mooks and the extra point was good to give Tillamook a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
The Mooks kicked off again to the Mustangs after the quick score and the defense came up huge again causing another three and out by the Mustang offense.
Tillamook took over on their own 37 yard line after a Mustang punt. A quick pass from Mook quarterback Trant Buchler to Marshall Allen and it set up a 6 yard touchdown run by Neimi for his second score of the game. The missed extra point left the Mooks up 13-0 and it seemed the game going Tillamook’s way.
That would be the final Tillamook scoring of the afternoon as penalties and turnovers gave the Mustangs opportunity after opportunity to bring the game back. With the momentum shifting a little as the first quarter wound down the Cheesemakers lead was still 13-0.
With a couple of minutes off the clock in the second quarter, Milwaukie quarter back Kaden Harris connected on a 35 yard pass play in the end zone for the first Mustang score of the day. After the extra point was good the Mooks took a 13-7 lead into the locker room.
The Mooks put up 187 yards on the ground in the first half and 58 yards in the air for a total of 245 yards of offense. The Mooks defense held the Mustangs to only 105 yards of offense in the first half.
The second half mistakes proved to be too much for the Mooks. On the opening second half kickoff, Tillamook fumbled the kick and the Mustangs recovered. The Mustangs used one run and a pass play to go all the way down to the Mooks one yard line before Harris took it on the quarterback keeper and with the extra point good, the Mustangs took their first and final lead 14-13.
More penalties and turnovers on both sides made for a sloppy fourth quarter of play. The Mooks were deep in Mustang territory on two other occasions, but went out on downs once and fumbled once as they looked to punch in a last quarter score and take the lead, but were unable to finish the drives late.
The final 13-14 gave the Mooks their first loss of the season. Tillamook faces the Astoria Fishermen at 7 p.m. Friday night in Cowapa League action. Astoria suffered their first loss to Banks last Friday in their season opener.
Stats:
Tillamook had 6 total turnovers (4 int, 2 fumble)
Tillamook put up 364 total yards of offense
Tillamook defense held the Mustangs to 163 total yards
Buchler-112 rushing yards (passing-7-19; 4 int.)
Tuiolemotu- 99 rushing yards
Neimi- 57 rushing yards
Reynolds -20 rushing yards
