Over 215 coaches and family members were honored Saturday, June 5, at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel and Sunday, June 6, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande during the 2021 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Awards Banquets. The banquets were highlighted with the presentation of several NFHS awards, including two national, 13 section 8 and five State Coaches of the Year Awards (see attachment for complete list). Thirteen $1000 scholarships were also presented, eight of those to graduating sons and daughters of OACA members.
Pacific Office Automation, Platinum Sponsor of the OACA, sponsored both banquets. Pacific Office Automation started in 1976 in Portland, selling copy machines. Forty-two years later, they are a recognized leader in office management solutions, offering state-of-the-art technology and award-winning customer service, growing to 25 offices throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Colorado. Pacific Office Automation is dedicated to supporting Oregon communities and schools as they continually support academics and athletics in our state.
STUDENT/ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS:
Claire Farwell, Enterprise HS Brody Little, Culver HS
Jayda Lee, Glencoe HS Broderick Reese, Century HS
Sydney Lierman, Hillsboro HS Treyson Smith, Sweet Home HS
Hunter Lind, Powder Valley HS Nina Zweifel, Tillamook HS
OACA Director’s & President’s Scholarship Recipients:
Brennick Beck, Grant HS Bailee Hartsook, Sweet Home HS
Coach Dave Johnson Scholarship Recipients:
Kathryce Danzuka, Madras HS
Tanner Jolley, Illinois Valley HS
Nikkia Yoshiwara, Illinois Valley HS
A NUMBER OF SPECIAL AWARDS WENT TO THE FOLLOWING:
OACA Officials of the Year:
Darla Huxel, Blue Mt. Volleyball Officials Association; Dave Robbins, Portland Football Officials Association; and Sheryl Woodward, Mid-Valley Softball Umpires Association.
Oregon Athletic Officials Association Meritorious Sportsmanship Award:
Steve Baker, Centennial HS Softball
Community Service Award:
Rep. Janelle Bynum, Rep. Mark Owens, Merle Comfort, LaGrande, Terri Spriet, Pendleton, Kathy Taylor, Baker
Rob Younger Power of Influence Award:
Rick Lorenz, Central Catholic HS, Leon McKenzie, Benson HS, Jennifer Teeter, Imbler HS
OACA Dave Johnson Contributor Award:
Greg Grant, Heppner HS, Chris Roche, Wilsonville HS, Tony Smith, St. Paul HS
OACA Marv Heater Distinguished Service Award:
Peter Weber, OSAA, Lance Dixon, Powder Valley HS
“YEARS OF SERVICE” AWARDS were announced and presented to coaches with 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 & 55 Years of Service.
