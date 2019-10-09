The Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) Pirates won Friday Oct. 4th’s away conference game against Portland Christian (PC) by a score of 44-0.
Mychal Kelly was 6 for 9 passing for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Kelly had seven carries for 140 yards. Eric Lambert had two receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown. Travis Bennett had 16 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown. Freshman Parker Hopkins ran 26 times for 138.5 yards and one touchdown.
NKN held PC to just 64 yards of total offense on 37 plays. They completed seven passes for 97 yards but had-23 yards rushing on the night.
“Our defensive line played very tough,” Head Coach Chris Bennett said.
Travis Bennett led the defense with a total of eight tackles. Jacob Waldron led with one and a half sacks. Jacob Waldron led with one and a half sacks, Kent Pieper and Travis Bennett each had two assisted sacks, along with Alex Kral with a half sack.
“Our pass defense is still our weakest part of our defense but is improving every week,” Coach Bennett said.
“Offensively I was very proud of our line. They opened up huge holes throughout the night and really gave our backs some good rushing opportunities,” Bennett added.
“I was very proud of our effort on Friday night. We only punted 1 time and we're able to keep P.C. out of the end zone,” Bennett said. “We will need to play our best football of the year this Friday night as Knappa comes to our place. They are a very tough, well-coached football team and have some explosive receivers along with the returning 1st team all-state quarterback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.