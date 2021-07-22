NKN baseball JBO Senior Baseball

The Neah Kah Nie boys JBO Senior National Baseball Team qualified for this weekend’s State Tournament which starts Friday the 23rd in Stayton.

All of these boys are 7th-8th Graders at Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School and are Coached by Rob Herder.

Players are:

FRONT ROW(L-R)

Kason Fletcher

Gage Wilkinson

Ansel Albrechtson

Greyson Lott

Jackson Welsh

Dillon Bennett

BACK ROW (L-R)

Coach Herder

Brady Douma

Noah Scovel

Nathaniel Tinnes

Ethan Hanson

Brody Mersereau

Raymond Grimes

Nick Jones

Coach Derek

Coach Loza

0
0
0
0
0

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Are you attending a County Fair this year?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you attending a County Fair this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.