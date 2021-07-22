The Neah Kah Nie boys JBO Senior National Baseball Team qualified for this weekend’s State Tournament which starts Friday the 23rd in Stayton.
All of these boys are 7th-8th Graders at Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School and are Coached by Rob Herder.
Players are:
FRONT ROW(L-R)
Kason Fletcher
Gage Wilkinson
Ansel Albrechtson
Greyson Lott
Jackson Welsh
Dillon Bennett
BACK ROW (L-R)
Coach Herder
Brady Douma
Noah Scovel
Nathaniel Tinnes
Ethan Hanson
Brody Mersereau
Raymond Grimes
Nick Jones
Coach Derek
Coach Loza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.