Playing their third contest in three days, the Nestucca High Bobcats didn't seem to show any signs of fatigue as they won a Special District 1 Class 2A/1A softball home game 12-6 over the Faith Bible High Falcons (1-6 SD1, 2-8-1 overall) April 27 at Faith Bible High School in Hillsboro. 

It was a much needed victory for the No. 14 ranked Bobcats (6-3 SD1, 9-3 overall), who snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bobcats lost 13-2 to the No. 24 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds April 25, which marked their most lopsided defeat of the season. 

