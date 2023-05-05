Playing their third contest in three days, the Nestucca High Bobcats didn't seem to show any signs of fatigue as they won a Special District 1 Class 2A/1A softball home game 12-6 over the Faith Bible High Falcons (1-6 SD1, 2-8-1 overall) April 27 at Faith Bible High School in Hillsboro.
It was a much needed victory for the No. 14 ranked Bobcats (6-3 SD1, 9-3 overall), who snapped a two-game losing streak. The Bobcats lost 13-2 to the No. 24 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds April 25, which marked their most lopsided defeat of the season.
That game was followed by a 13-12 road loss to the No. 21 ranked Knappa High Loggers (5-4 SD1, 11-6 overall) April 26. The Bobcats, guided by Coach Jeff Schiewe and assistant Coach Denise Lane, trailed 13-8 in the seventh inning and then made an impressive comeback effort by scoring four runs for the final one-run margin.
"We got four runS in the top of the seventh to make it close and it was just an awesome effort that just fell a little short," said Schiewe. "Plus, they (Loggers) would've got another at-bat in the bottom of the inning, but the girls fought had and made a nice comeback. That's what Denise and I want as coaches."
After starting the season with seven straight victories, the Bobcats had that win streak snapped in a close 3-2 road loss to the No. 8 ranked Clatskanie High Tigers (6-2 SD1, 9-6 overall) April 14. Nestucca responded to that first loss of the season by winning its next game on the road 13-5 over the St. Paul High Buckaroos (3-4 SD1, 3-6 overall) April 21.
On Monday, Nestucca faced the Vernonia High Loggers (0-5 SD1, 2-8 overall), which was followed by Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. road game versus the Portland Christian High Royals (0-5 SD1, 0-5 overall). The Bobcats play their next game Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at home against Clatskanie, followed by a May 8 4:30 p.m. home game versus Gaston.
The Bobcats are currently in third place in the nine-team SD1 with seven games remaining on the schedule, which concludes with the regular season finale May 16 versus Harrisburg. The Bobcats will then focus on competing in the OSAA Class 2A/1A state playoffs beginning May 22. Nestucca trails second place Clatskanie and the league leading Willamina High Bulldogs (7-0 SD1, 13-1 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.