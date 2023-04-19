softball
Metro Creative Connection

The Nestucca High Bobcats are continuing to have the same high level of success this season that they had last year when they reached the 2022 OSAA Class 2A/1A softball state tournament semifinals.

The No. 6 ranked Bobcats, guided by co-head coaches Jeff Schiewe and Denise Lane, won a Special District 1 home game April 12, 15-0 over the Portland Christian High Royals (0-2 SD1, 0-2 overall). Bobcats’ senior pitcher Abby Love threw a no-hitter to help lead Nestucca (4-0 SD1, 7-0 overall) to the victory in a contest shortened to four innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.

