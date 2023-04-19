The Nestucca High Bobcats are continuing to have the same high level of success this season that they had last year when they reached the 2022 OSAA Class 2A/1A softball state tournament semifinals.
The No. 6 ranked Bobcats, guided by co-head coaches Jeff Schiewe and Denise Lane, won a Special District 1 home game April 12, 15-0 over the Portland Christian High Royals (0-2 SD1, 0-2 overall). Bobcats’ senior pitcher Abby Love threw a no-hitter to help lead Nestucca (4-0 SD1, 7-0 overall) to the victory in a contest shortened to four innings via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
“We played really well and it was a good win, so I’m very proud of the girls,” said Schiewe, who is hoping to lead Nestucca to the state playoffs for a third straight year. “Abby is pitching pretty well and she struck out 10 of 14 batters against Portland Christian. The girls set high goals for themselves this year and they want to go to the state playoffs. We’re doing pretty well right now. It’s too early to think about the playoffs right now though, because bad things can happen during the season, such as injuries.”
Nestucca displayed a potent offense against the Royals, led by junior Chloe Love (4-for-4, two singles, double, triple, two RBI), junior Melaine Velasquez (triple) and sophomore Rylee Armstrong (triple). The Bobcats scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second and they had seven in the third to build a 14-0 lead after three before adding one in the fourth to conclude the game early. The win marked the first shutout this year for the Bobcats.
Nestucca started the season with an impressive 4-3 nonleague home win Mar. 17 over the Taft High Tigers (7-7), a Class 3A state playoff team last year. The Bobcats overcame a 3-1 seventh inning deficit when senior catcher Lyndie Hurliman hit a walk-off, three-run homer to help propel Nestucca to the victory. Hurliman was an SD1 First Team All-League catcher in 2022.
“We have a tough group of girls who are playing very well right now, everyone is hitting good and it’s been a fun season so far,” said Schiewe, the Bobcats eighth-year coach. “The girls work very hard and they even help get our field ready by getting the water off it with vacuums, so that’s pretty cool to see how they’re willing to help out with everything.”
The Bobcats have won two games against 2022 Class 2A/1A state playoff teams Knappa and Toledo. The Bobcats recorded a 6-1 win Mar. 18 over Toledo (1-2 SD3, 4-5 overall) and they won 8-6 over the Knappa (1-2 SD1, 7-4 overall) April 5 in the opening matchup of their 16-game SD1 schedule.
Nestucca captured its seventh straight victory with a 13-3 road win over the Vernonia High Loggers (0-2 SD 1, 2-5 overall) April 13. Abby Love had another strong performance in the pitching circle with seven strikeouts. Hurliman led Nestucca offensively with a three-run homer.
The Bobcats were seeking to extend their win streak in an April 17 home game versus the Gaston High Greyhounds (3-4). Nestucca plays its next contest Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at home against the No. 13 ranked Willamina High Bulldogs (1-0 SD1, 7-1 overall), followed by a 4:30 p.m. road game Friday against the St. Paul High Buckaroos (1-1 SD1, 1-3 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.