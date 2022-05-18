Nestucca Softball claims #1 seed and state playoff birth

Last week, the Nestucca Bobcats softball team avenged their only league loss by defeating the Lady Loggers of Knappa. Knappa started off hot and took a 5-1 lead after 2 innings. The lone run for Nestucca was lead off hitter Rachel Strober rounding the bases on a couple fielding errors by the Knappa catcher.
“Strober is one of the two fastest girls in the league. I believe,” said Coach Denise Lane.
Nestucca fell behind, but in the third inning, the Bobcats bats came alive. They batted through the lineup with Rylee Armstrong walking, and Strober, Hailee Knight and Lyndie Hurliman all following with singles. Kyla Hurliman followed with a 2 RBI double. Nia Chatelain and Allana Tull followed with singles. In all, 6 runs were scored and 10 hitters appeared at the plate.
That wouldn’t be the last time that the Cats’ offense went through its order. They repeated the feat in the 5th inning. Scoring 6 more runs and sending 11 to the plate this time.
Seven different Bobcats scored, all 9 Bobcat hitters got on base.
“It was tied at 7 after three innings. Then the bats really came alive, while Abby (pitcher Abby Love) shut down their production along with Nestucca’s defense. That side of the ball is pretty special when it clicks.” Coach Jeff Schiewe summarized.
“All season, defense, offense and pitching have come together to win games.” Said Schiewe.
Nestucca picked up some more runs in the 7th, to win the game 15-8.
The next day, Vernonia came to Nestucca K-8 to take on the Bobcats.
Nestucca shut them down on the strength of Abby Love’s pitching. The bobcats beat them 12-0 with only four innings of at-bats.
Offensive highlights included Tristyn Harrison’s 2 RBI triple in the second scoring Rachel Strober and Kyla Hurliman.
Allana Tull and Rylee Armstrong both scored runs.
Hailee Knight and Lyndie Hurliman added more runs later.
This victory guaranteed the Bobcats at least a share of the league championship. As of the writing of this article, they have to play St. Paul twice, and they have games against Scio and Taft scheduled. Then their first game in the state playoffs will be against an opponent to be decided later on May 25, 2022 in Cloverdale at Nestucca K-8.
