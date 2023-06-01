Nestucca had 9 qualify for state. At the district meet last week the girls finished runner up 2nd out of 11 to Kennedy as a team qualifying 7 to state and the boys finished 4th qualifying 2 to state.
For the boys Jonah Higdon placed 2nd in the 800 at district and qualified in that event. Cody Hagerty won his 3rd consecutive pole vault district title and is ranked 2nd in the state in the event heading into the state meet.
The girls 4x400 relay team won the event at districts and consists of Makayla Webber, Daisy Camacho, Betsy Mondragon and Micah Rigg. Ellie Vu is also an alternate for the team.
Makayla Webber is also competing in triple jump and pole vault at state. She is ranked 1st in the state in pole vault and is looking to bring home a state title.
Micah Rigg also broke a 43-year-old school record at districts in the 400 and qualified for state in the 400, 800nand 1500 to go along with the relay. She is ranked 3rd and 4th in the 800 and 1500. Emma Vaughn also is headed to state in high jump.
To round out the girls Kyla Hurliman is also going in javelin and shotput.
