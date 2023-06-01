track
Metro Creative Connection

Nestucca had 9 qualify for state. At the district meet last week the girls finished runner up 2nd out of 11 to Kennedy as a team qualifying 7 to state and the boys finished 4th qualifying 2 to state. 

For the boys  Jonah Higdon placed 2nd in the 800 at district and qualified in that event. Cody Hagerty won his 3rd consecutive pole vault district title and is ranked 2nd in the state in the event heading into the state meet.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.