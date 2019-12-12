The following Nestucca Bobcats football players earned All-League honors during the 2019 season.
Offense:
Ben Hurliman, senior, Honorable Mention quarterback; Jaysson Swirtz-Ferdig, sophomore, 2nd Team running back; Skyler Wallace, sophomore, 2nd Team tight end, German Munoz, junior, 2nd Team offensive line; Conner Cook, senior, 2nd Team offensive line.
Defense:
Ben Hurliman, senior, 1st Team linebacker; Tyler Hagerty, junior, 1st Team defensive back; Juan Ozuna, junior, 2nd Team defensive line; Skyler Wallace, sophomore, Honorable Mention defensive line; Nahum Mondragon, senior, Honorable Mention linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.