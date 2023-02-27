The Nestucca Bobcats’ girls’ basketball season ended their season with a first-round playoff loss against the Colton Vikings on the road on February 25.
The game was hard fought but the lady Vikings managed to edge the Bobcats by a final margin of 39-31 to advance in the state tournament.
“I am proud of their efforts and what they accomplished this season,” Head Coach Tevin Gianella said following the game.
Lyndie Hurliman led the Bobcats with 11 points, while Chloe Love hit three shots from deep to chip in nine points.
The bobcats ended the season with a 19-7 record, including a 15-game winning streak lasting from the new year until the first week of February. The run helped lift the Bobcats to their first league title in 21 years and first playoff appearance in 14.
Hurliman was the only senior on Nestucca’s roster this season and Gianella expects even bigger things from his team next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.