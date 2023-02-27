Hurliman from deep

Lyndie Hurliman prepares to shoot from deep against the Knappa Loggers.

 Staff Photo

The Nestucca Bobcats’ girls’ basketball season ended their season with a first-round playoff loss against the Colton Vikings on the road on February 25.

The game was hard fought but the lady Vikings managed to edge the Bobcats by a final margin of 39-31 to advance in the state tournament.

