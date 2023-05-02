The No. 26 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats were hoping to get a fourth straight win in an OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball Special District 1 matchup at home against the Vernonia High Loggers.
The Bobcats (5-5 SD1, 8-8 overall) outhit the No. 15 ranked Loggers (3-3 SD1, 9-6 overall) 10-8, but couldn’t overcome two costly errors, losing 8-5 April 25 at Nestucca High School.
Vernonia jumped in front 6-0 in the first inning and Nestucca came out cold offensively with five straight scoreless innings. The Bobcats trailed 8-0 in the sixth, but they finally got going offensively in the bottom half of the frame.
Nestucca scored four in the sixth, highlighted by RBI doubles from freshman Eli Love (2-for-4) and sophomore Nolen Hurliman (2-for-3), trimming the margin to 8-4. The Bobcats, guided by Coach John Sousa, got another run in the seventh, but their comeback effort fell just short. Pitchers Love and junior Keith Marshall combined on the mound to get six strikeouts.
“We had a tough game against Vernonia and they are a very good team,” said Sousa. “It was their first game in over a week and they came ready to play and they played with lot of energy. We just couldn’t get going after falling behind early. We didn’t really start hitting until the sixth and seventh innings. Our guys did what they needed to do and they chipped away at the deficit and we got some runs near the end of the game.”
Nestucca’s three-game win streak included a 13-2 road win April 24 over the Gaston High Greyhounds (1-6 SD1, 7-9 overall).
The Bobcats jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings and then they exploded for seven runs in the fifth for a 13-2 advantage to conclude the game early via the 10-run Mercy Rule. Nestucca junior pitcher Kenneth Blackburn scattered seven hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Love (2-for-3, RBI), junior Zac Collins (2-for-3, RBI) and Marshall (2-for-4, RBI) led the Bobcats offense, which racked up nine hits.
The Bobcats won a three-game series 2-1 against the Clatskanie High Tigers April 18-21. Nestucca lost the first game 5-3 at Clatskanie High School. The Bobcats bounced back and did some home cooking in the next two games as they got a sweep of the Tigers in an April 21 home doubleheader 11-8 and 13-3.
The Bobcats had a tough time in a matchup versus the No. 7 ranked league leading Knappa High Loggers (8-1 league, 10-5 overall) as they lost an April 14 doubleheader 9-0 and 10-0 at Knappa High School.
The Bobcats faced the Class 3A No. 7 ranked Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates (9-0 SD1, 12-4 overall) in a local area arch rivalry matchup Monday at home, followed by a contest versus the Port-land Christian High Royals (0-9 SD1, 0-12 overall) Tuesday in Portland. The Bobcats conclude the regular season with a 3 p.m. home doubleheader May 5 versus the Royals. The league playoffs begin May 12.
