The No. 26 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats were hoping to get a fourth straight win in an OSAA Class 2A/1A baseball Special District 1 matchup at home against the Vernonia High Loggers.

The Bobcats (5-5 SD1, 8-8 overall) outhit the No. 15 ranked Loggers (3-3 SD1, 9-6 overall) 10-8, but couldn’t overcome two costly errors, losing 8-5 April 25 at Nestucca High School.

