Both of Nestucca High School’s basketball teams got wins by wide margins at home against the Gaston Greyhounds on January 26.
Hailee Knight led the way for the girls with 29 points as the team extended its win streak to 9 games, while a balanced performance by the boys’ team brought them within one game of .500 in league play.
The girls’ game got underway first and both teams came out playing aggressive defense. The Bobcats were cold from deep for most of the night but found success driving to the rim.
Neither team was able to establish an offensive flow early in the game. Nestucca forced numerous turnovers but was repeatedly fouled by Gaston, limiting their offensive output and sending the game to the first break 15-13, advantage Bobcats.
The Greyhounds’ aggressive defense put Nestucca into the bonus on the first possession of the second quarter and Nestucca took full advantage.
Around the four-minute mark of the quarter, the Bobcats went on a run led by Knight who put up a dozen points in the frame, with six coming from the line. That run pushed the lead to double digits and by the half Nestucca led 34-19.
Makayla Weber had eight of her 11 points in the third quarter for the Bobcats, as they pushed the lead to 52-25.
Knight and Weber’s offensive explosions were matched by withering defensive pressure from the entire Bobcat roster.
Gaston was flummoxed by Nestucca’s quick hands and press turning the ball over constantly and putting up just 15 points in the final three quarters.
Rylee Armstrong chipped in 10 points for the Bobcats who won by a final margin of 69-28.
The win was the ninth in a row for the Bobcats, who improved 13-5 on the season and remained undefeated in league play.
They extended their winning streak to 10 games on the next night with a 61-30 nonleague win against Dayton.
The boys tipped following the girls and managed a comfortable win through a team effort that saw five players score double digits.
Cody Hagerty and Nolen Hurliman led the way with 14 apiece, while Bryson Morgan chipped in 13 and Diego Ponce and Kenneth Blackburn chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.
The Bobcats got off to a quick start in the game, jumping out to a 23-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Like the girls, the boys struggled to find their range from three, forcing them to attack the basket, which they did with great success.
The Bobcats also played strong defense, closely shadowing Gaston’s outside shooters and frustrating them with the tight coverage.
Nestucca continued its methodical offensive attack in the second quarter and extended the lead to 42-32 by the half.
The third quarter was a struggle for both teams, who combined to score just 18 points in the period, and the game entered the fourth with Nestucca leading by a dozen.
A 7-0 run by the Bobcats to start the fourth quarter gave the team a comfortable lead, that they pushed to 63-42 halfway through the quarter.
Nestucca then brought in its reserves to finish the game, bringing the final score to 72-46.
The boys improved to 7-12 with the win and return to action against Faith Bible/Life Christian at home on Monday.
