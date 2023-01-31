Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Both of Nestucca High School’s basketball teams got wins by wide margins at home against the Gaston Greyhounds on January 26.

Hailee Knight led the way for the girls with 29 points as the team extended its win streak to 9 games, while a balanced performance by the boys’ team brought them within one game of .500 in league play.

