Hurliman from deep

Lyndie Hurliman prepares to shoot from deep.

 Staff Photo

The Nestucca Bobcats girls’ basketball team extended their win streak to a dozen games with a home win over the Knappa Loggers on February 1, while the boys fell short in their matchup.

The girls were led by a standout performance from Hailee Knight in the win, and the boys were undermined by a slew of turnovers in a close loss.

