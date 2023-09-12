The Nestucca High Bobcats were hoping to have a successful start to their Class 2A football season, particularly since they had home field advantage in their nonleague season opening contest September 1 versus the Gervais High Cougars.
The young Bobcats (0-1) squad (eight freshman, five sophomores), guided by longtime Coach Jeff Schiewe, were just out of sync offensively and defensively and they struggled throughout the game against the tough Cougars (1-0), who won 42-0 at Nestucca High School.
“The score was bad and it was one of those games where we showed that there’s lots of room for improvement,” said Schiewe. “There were some good things though, such as our pass blocking, which was fine. Defensively, we have to get better and we just have to execute better in terms of our line surge. They (Cougars) ran well and they passed well and it was obvious that they’re a very good team. We had a slow start in our first game of the season and we have a tough preseason schedule.”
The Bobcats played their second contest in a nonleague matchup September 9 versus the Gold Beach High Panthers (result was unavailable) at Gold Beach High School. Nestucca plays its next game September 15 in its Special District 1 opener at home versus the Corbett High Cardinals at 7 p.m.
“We need to work on pass defense and execution, so there’s a lot of things that we have to work on to improve,” said Schiewe. “We’re a young team that needs to grow and the kids are aware of that. We protected everyone and we stayed healthy and we didn’t have any injuries, so that was good. It was tough having an uncontested loss like that though and that was the worst part about the game.”
