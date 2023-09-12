The Nestucca High Bobcats were hoping to have a successful start to their Class 2A football season, particularly since they had home field advantage in their nonleague season opening contest September 1 versus the Gervais High Cougars.

The young Bobcats (0-1) squad (eight freshman, five sophomores), guided by longtime Coach Jeff Schiewe, were just out of sync offensively and defensively and they struggled throughout the game against the tough Cougars (1-0), who won 42-0 at Nestucca High School.

