The Nestucca High Bobcats enjoyed tremendous success last year after being co-champions of the OSAA Class 2A football Special District 1 league with the Knappa High Loggers. The Bobcats reached the state playoffs for a second straight season in 2022 and they’re hoping their success will continue this season as they’ll be seeking to make it to the playoffs for a third consecutive year.
The Bobcats started preseason summer practice on August 14 with a total of 29 athletes preparing for the upcoming nine-game schedule. The Bobcats played Friday in a jamboree at Nestucca High School with two short scrimmage matchups while competing one quarter against the Toledo High Boomers and a quarter against the Oakridge High Warriors.
The Bobcats, guided by longtime (20-year) Coach Jeff Schiewe, begin their schedule with a September 1 nonleague home matchup against the Gervais High Cougars (3-6 last year) at 7 p.m. They’ll follow with their first road game September 9 at 3 p.m. in a nonleague contest versus the Gold Beach High Panthers (9-2 last year) at Gold Beach High School.
“We’re a really young team with just three returning seniors from last year’s team,” said Schiewe, whose assistant coaches include Jim Kiser, Tevin Gianella and Kim Johns. “Our goal is to repeat as league champions and return to the state playoffs again. Those are the expectations that we have for this year. We’ve had the best air quality and the best temperatures anywhere in the state for the first two weeks of practice. We’ve had a minimal amount of moisture and we’re practicing on our new turf field. It’s really nice because it’s only one-year old and its pretty cool. It’s wonderful, because there’s never any water or mud on the field.”
Nestucca opens its seven-game SD1 schedule September 15 at home versus the Class 3A Corbett High Cardinals (0-9 last year). The SD1 added three Class 3A teams this year in Corbett, the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates and the Sheridan High Spartans (0-7 last year), which makes it a nine-team league now.
Last year the Bobcats won their first league title in recent history with a 4-1 league record and a 6-3 overall mark and finished with a No. 13 OSAA ranking. Nestucca tied for first place in the six-team league with Knappa (4-1 league, 4-4 overall). The Bobcats qualified for a November 5, 2022, first round playoff home game and lost a heartbreaker, 24-23 to the No. 8 ranked Umatilla High Vikings (7-2) to end their season.
After losing 10 graduated seniors from last year’s state playoff squad, the Bobcats will certainly have some big shoes to fill. They’ll have leadership qualities provided by seniors in Quinn Hill, Zac Collins, Kevin Sanchez, Kenneth Blackburn and Bryson Morgan who will help fill the roles from last year’s graduates. Nestucca’s roster also features lots of young players, including eight freshmen, five sophomores and 11 juniors.
Nestucca junior Nolen Hurlimann, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback, will help guide the Bobcats offense, along with Morgan, a 6-3, 180 pound running back. Junior Draven Marsh and sophomores Jaxon Jensen and Eli Love will be another trio of running backs who will also help contribute offensively as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.