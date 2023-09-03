The Nestucca High Bobcats enjoyed tremendous success last year after being co-champions of the OSAA Class 2A football Special District 1 league with the Knappa High Loggers. The Bobcats reached the state playoffs for a second straight season in 2022 and they’re hoping their success will continue this season as they’ll be seeking to make it to the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The Bobcats started preseason summer practice on August 14 with a total of 29 athletes preparing for the upcoming nine-game schedule. The Bobcats played Friday in a jamboree at Nestucca High School with two short scrimmage matchups while competing one quarter against the Toledo High Boomers and a quarter against the Oakridge High Warriors.

