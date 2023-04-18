baseball
Metro Creative Connection

The No. 21 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats got off to a great start in their Class 2A/1A baseball 15-game Special District 1 schedule with a 15-6, 12-2 doubleheader sweep at home over the #23 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds April 7.

For Nestucca (2-0 SD1, 5-3 overall), guided by second-year Coach John Sousa, the win over Gaston (0-2 SD1, 6-5 overall) was their third straight and it provided them with momentum heading into this week’s upcoming games.

