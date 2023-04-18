The No. 21 ranked Nestucca High Bobcats got off to a great start in their Class 2A/1A baseball 15-game Special District 1 schedule with a 15-6, 12-2 doubleheader sweep at home over the #23 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds April 7.
For Nestucca (2-0 SD1, 5-3 overall), guided by second-year Coach John Sousa, the win over Gaston (0-2 SD1, 6-5 overall) was their third straight and it provided them with momentum heading into this week’s upcoming games.
“We had three pitchers who really had a strong performance to help us get the sweep over Gaston,” said Sousa. “In the first game, our starting pitcher Zac Collins, did exactly what we needed him to do in kind of keeping them (Gaston) at bay for the most part. Freshman Eli Love then came in as our relief pitcher and he was really able to shut them down, which was really impressive for him in his first league appearance. In the second game, senior pitcher Adonai Velasquez came in and he absolutely dominated the whole game.”
In the first game, Nestucca fell behind 5-0 after four innings and then had an impressive comeback effort to get the victory. The Bobcats had a seven-run, fifth inning rally, followed by an eight-run, sixth inning offensive explosion to build a 15-6 lead after six. The Bobcats outhit the Greyhounds 8-4 and they were able to capitalize on six Gaston fielding errors, which led to a number of runs scored by Nestucca. Collins (1-for-3, RBI), Love (2-for-4, RBI) and sophomore Nolen Hurlimann (1-for-3, RBI) led Nestucca’s offense.
In the second game, Nestucca scored six runs in the second for a 7-2 advantage. Following a scoreless third, the Bobcats had a five-run, fourth-inning rally to go ahead 12-2 and end the contest early in the fifth via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
Velasquez threw a four-hitter, with two walks, eight strikeouts and just one earned run allowed in four innings pitched. The two runs by Gaston were the fewest scored by a Nestucca opponent this season. Nestucca, which outhit Gaston 7-4, was led offensively by Love (2-for-2, three RBI), sophomore Brysen McDonald (1-for-2, RBI) and Velasquez (1-for-3, RBI).
Nestucca’s win streak started with a 13-9 victory over the Class 3A Sheridan High Spartans (0-1 league, 1-7 overall) in a nonleague home contest Mar. 30.
“We were a little inconsistent until just recently when we won three straight,” said Sousa. “We were able to get a win against Sheridan, but it wasn’t our best performance. We knew coming into league, that we would be a little better than Gaston, but we knew that they would be tough. I think with us having home field advantage, it definitely helped us in those two games. I was happy that we were really able to perform well in our league opener. That’s what we were hoping for since the start of the season and it was really nice to see how everything came together so well for us.”
The Bobcats were seeking to extend their win streak in Tuesday’s game versus the Clatskanie High Tigers (3-0 SD1, 4-4 overall) at Clatskanie High School. The Bobcats face the Tigers again in 3 p.m. doubleheader Friday at Nestucca High School.
The Knappa High Loggers (3-0 SD1, 5-4 overall), Clatskanie and Nestucca are currently in a three-way tie atop the standings in the seven-team Special District 1.
Our goal is to reach the state playoffs this year,” said Sousa. “It’s really nice to be where we are after two wins over Gaston. We’ll have our work cut out for us in the next two weeks in facing the top two teams in our league in our upcoming schedule with games versus Knappa and Clatskanie.”
Nestucca is seeking to reach the OSAA Class 2A/1A state playoffs this season, which would mark it’s first postseason appearance since 2019. If they continue playing with the same high intensity level that they’ve been doing recently, then it appears highly possible that the Bobcats will achieve their goal.
