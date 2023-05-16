The Nestucca High Bobcats won four of their last five Class 2A/1A Special District 1 baseball games to qualify for league playoff spot. A 9-8 win April 28 over the Vernonia High Loggers followed by a three-game sweep with wins of 5-1, 13-3 and 14-4 over the Portland Christian High Royals (0-15 SD1, 0-18 overall) provided the Bobcats with momentum.
Nestucca (9-6 SD1, 12-11 overall) faced the Loggers for a fourth matchup this year in a May 11 district playoff game with the winner continuing in the playoffs and the loser ending their season. The Bobcats, guided by Coach John Sousa, had hoped to get the important victory and qualify for state for the first time since 2019. The Loggers (7-9 SD1, 14-12 overall) will be moving on to state though as they won 4-1 over the Bobcats at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
“It was a nail biter type of game,” said Sousa. “Vernonia’s pitcher threw a three-hitter in a complete game performance, but he only had three strikeouts. We were making contact, but Vernonia’s defense was the difference in the game. We just didn’t hit as well as we’re capable of doing. We had a winning season and we made progress from last year. Our guys did a heck of good job this year and so we definitely had a good season.”
Vernonia took a 1-0 first inning lead and then extended its advantage to 2-0 in the third. The Bobcats responded by scoring a run in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the margin to 2-1. The Bobcats were unable to score for the remainder of the game though and Vernonia got two in the fifth frame for a 4-1 advantage. The final two innings were scoreless.
Nestucca freshman Eli Love (2-for-4) led the Bobcats’ offense, along with sophomore Nolen Hurlimann (1-for-3) who had the only hits for the Bobcats. Pitcher’s Love and senior Adonai Velasquez combined to have a strong performance on the mound in allowing just two earned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The contest marked the final game of their Nestucca High School baseball career for seniors Bronson Gaine, Velasquez and Hayden Coleman.
