The Nestucca High Bobcats won four of their last five Class 2A/1A Special District 1 baseball games to qualify for league playoff spot. A 9-8 win April 28 over the Vernonia High Loggers followed by a three-game sweep with wins of 5-1, 13-3 and 14-4 over the Portland Christian High Royals (0-15 SD1, 0-18 overall) provided the Bobcats with momentum.

Nestucca (9-6 SD1, 12-11 overall) faced the Loggers for a fourth matchup this year in a May 11 district playoff game with the winner continuing in the playoffs and the loser ending their season. The Bobcats, guided by Coach John Sousa, had hoped to get the important victory and qualify for state for the first time since 2019. The Loggers (7-9 SD1, 14-12 overall) will be moving on to state though as they won 4-1 over the Bobcats at Pacific University in Forest Grove.  

