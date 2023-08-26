A year ago, the Nestucca High Bobcats volleyball team had one of their best seasons in recent history and they’re hoping their success will continue this season. There’s really no reason to think otherwise, since the Bobcats have a strong group returning from last year’s Class 2A state playoff squad.
The Bobcats started practice August 14 with a core group of nine returning players from their outstanding 2022 squad that was ranked No. 11 and had a 10-4 Northwest League record (14-7 overall) and took second place to the No. 3 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds (14-0 league, 21-5 overall). Nestucca, guided by first-year Coach Megan Deam and assistant Coach Sharyls Leszcsuk, loss just three graduated seniors from last year’s team.
“Coming into the season with new coaches, we’re just kind of looking at the season by continuing to build up the program with a new fresh perspective,” said Deam, who took over for former coach Amy Gianella, who retired after last season. “We’ll have a new approach in terms of the way we’re doing things with the team. We’re excited to have four returning seniors from last year. Our goal is to go out and get some wins and hopefully make it to the playoffs like we did last year. I’m just trying to build a bond and help the girls grow throughout the season.”
It was definitely a breakthrough season last year for the Bobcats, who reached the state playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Bobcats had a tough first round playoff road game Oct. 29, 2022 versus the No. 6 ranked Stanfield High Tigers (18-9) and they lost 3-0, to conclude their finest season in 12 years.
Nestucca has a very solid group of nine talented players returning from last year, led by senior Kyla Hurliman, a Northwest League First Team All-League recipient and junior Taylor Knight, who earned an All League Honorable Mention Award.
The Bobcats will also have leadership from seniors Chloe Love, Emma Vaughn and Hailee Knight. They can also rely on getting significant contributions from juniors Vanessa Perez, Ree Bonzalez and freshman Piper Armstrong. With the talent level and experience that the Bobcats have this year, there’s no doubt that they’ll undoubtedly have an excellent chance to be an Elite Eight squad that can reach the state tournament Nov. 3-4 in Redmond.
“We have two really great strong setters on our team and we have some strong hitting girls like Kyla, who is our best hitter because she is versatile and she can hit well from both sides and in the middle,” said Deam, a 1997 Tillamook High graduate. “At this point since I’m new, we’re still kind of working on the jelling process and the teamwork part of things prior to our first match on Thursday versus Neah-Kah-Nie. We kind of see that as a good scrimmage with going out and having some good competition and seeing what we can do.”
Dean is also a Tillamook High junior varsity softball coach, which is a unique situation rarely seen in OSAA high school athletics. It’s highly possible that she’s the only coach that has ever had such an interesting dual two-school coaching role.
“It’s very rare to have this opportunity coaching at two schools,” said Deam. “I’m building a bridge between Nestucca and Tillmook, so that is what I like to say about me coaching both teams like this.”
The Bobcats begin the season with a 4:30 p.m. nonleague match against local area rival, the Neah-Kah-Nie High Pirates at Neah-Kah-Nie High School in Rockaway. Nestucca won 3-2 over Neah-Kah-Nie in a nonleague contest last year. The Bobcats follow with an Aug. 29 tournament at Delphian High School in Sheridan. Nestucca begins its 14-game NWL schedule Sept. 5 at home versus Gaston at 6:30 p.m.
Neah-Kah-Nie will be focused on having an improved squad this year after a disappointing 2022 season in which the Pirates were 2-10 in the Class 3A Coastal Range League (3-15 overall).
The Pirates, guided by ninth-year Coach Jacque Vandecoevering, lost just three graduated seniors from last year. They’ll have an experienced squad returning this season that includes leadership from seniors Hagar Ayala, Kennedy Fletcher, Melly Pierson, Madison Graham and Kailyn Stinnett.
“We’ve been working on player rotation in practice and things are going pretty well and they’re all playing with a much higher confidence level and they kind of know more of what they’re doing compared to last year,” said Vandecoevering. “They learned a lot last year. It was a big learning curve for the program in general because I kind of pushed them a little out of their comfort zone. This year, it’s a little easier for the girls because they’re familiar with everything now after last year.”
Last year was Neah-Kah-Nie’s first year in Class 3A after moving up from the 2A classification. That was a key factor that contributed to the Pirates struggles last year. Neah-Kah-Nie also has the smallest enrollment out of the 45 3A schools.
“We’re excited and we’re seeing lots of good changes in our team from last year,” said Vandecoevering. “We’re trying to break a lot of bad habits that we had last year and we’re working on having a good attitude, which is huge. Everyone has improved a lot from last year. Everyone knows me better now and they know my expectations. We’ve had player workouts all summer long, so we’ll see how everything goes this year.”
The Pirates will play the home opener of their 16-game schedule in a 4:30 p.m. nonleague matchup August 28 at 4:30 p.m. against the Taft High Tigers (7-12 last year). The Pirates begin their 12-game CRL schedule September 5 with a 6 p.m. game versus the Corbett High Cardinals (10-2 league, 19-6 overall last year).
