Volleyball
Metro Creative Connection

A year ago, the Nestucca High Bobcats volleyball team had one of their best seasons in recent history and they’re hoping their success will continue this season. There’s really no reason to think otherwise, since the Bobcats have a strong group returning from last year’s Class 2A state playoff squad.

The Bobcats started practice August 14 with a core group of nine returning players from their outstanding 2022 squad that was ranked No. 11 and had a 10-4 Northwest League record (14-7 overall) and took second place to the No. 3 ranked Gaston High Greyhounds (14-0 league, 21-5 overall). Nestucca, guided by first-year Coach Megan Deam and assistant Coach Sharyls Leszcsuk, loss just three graduated seniors from last year’s team.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With summer in full swing, how would you say activity has been at short-term rental properties near you?

You voted: