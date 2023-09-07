Returning after a hiatus of several years, the Tillamook Bay Run returned August 19, 2023, under the management of the Ultimook non-profit.
Located on the beautiful Tillamook Bayocean Spit, nearly 100 participants turned out for the event. Ryan Sheets and Jennifer Stirk were the overall men and women’s winners in the 5k, Dan Allen and Leslie McLeod got the win in the 10k.
After the run, racers were treated to information from historian Jerry Sutherland who authored the book: “Bayocean: Atlantis of Oregon.” Sutherland is the leading expert on this unique place. Finishers received non-alcoholic hops from Pelican Brewing and snacks from Grocery Outlet. Division winners received a copy of Sutherland’s book (donated by Visit Tillamook Coast), as well as Ultimook Track Club gear. Additional prizes were given out at random to participants including a gift basket donated by Blue Heron French Cheese Company.
Pelican Brewing, Grocery Outlet, Visit Tillamook Coast and the Blue Heron Cheese Company were major sponsors of the event.
The Tillamook Bay Run is an event hosted by Ultimook nonprofit that supports local youth running programs in Tillamook County including: The Tillamook Distance Project (high school cross country and track program), Ultimook Running Camp (youth running camp), and the Ultimook Track Club (region-wide youth running club).
