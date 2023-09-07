Bay Run

Competitors gathered on the beach for the Bay Run on August 19.

Returning after a hiatus of several years, the Tillamook Bay Run returned August 19, 2023, under the management of the Ultimook non-profit.

Located on the beautiful Tillamook Bayocean Spit, nearly 100 participants turned out for the event. Ryan Sheets and Jennifer Stirk were the overall men and women’s winners in the 5k, Dan Allen and Leslie McLeod got the win in the 10k.

